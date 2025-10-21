Tuesday, October 21, 2025

The Latest From Canada’s Copyright Board: Comments on the 2024-2025 Annual Report

A clock on a door AI-generated content may be incorrect.

The Copyright Board has recently published its 2024-2025 Annual Report.

It’s difficult to find any tangible indicators of substantial progress following the scathing 2016 Senate report nine years ago that concluded that the Board was “dated, dysfunctional and in dire need of reform”.  Here are some of my detailed posts about the Board going back from 2023.

As for the current Annual Report, the following may be noted:

·       The Board has not held an oral hearing since October of 2022.

·       It has renovated its very commodious and large prime real estate space at 56 Sparks St., Ottawa’s most famous address, which includes a large and now very rarely used hearing room.

·       The Copyright Board has SIX (6) legal counsel. It is difficult to imagine why the Board needs more than one, considering its very limited and repetitive caseload and its very infrequent contested hearings. What do they all these counsel actually do?

·       The Board lists 24 people on its payroll.

·       The cost of operating the Board for the year ending March 31, 2025 was $5,674,097. That’s $638,343 MORE than was planned.  https://www.cb-cda.gc.ca/en/about-us/reports-publications/financial-reports/2024-2025-financial-statements

·       The Board issued only 8 decisions re unlocatable copyright owners in 2024-25. These are typically only a few lines long and devoid of any details or reasoning. It is difficult to see how any of these would require more than a few minutes of consideration by anyone. Note that in 2014 the Board made concerted attempts to justify this regime including impassioned statements by former Chair William Vancise and Barry Sookman at the Fordham Conference. My aforesaid blog also has a good discussion about the unlocatable regime including comments from Andrew Martin and Ariel Katz. The Board has recently made an elaborate presentation on the topic. It would be interesting to know just how much time and resources are spent on these files and by whom and at what cost.

The Chair of the Copyright Board must be a judge or retired judge. Judges are presumably supposed to be judicious and follow the law – and not advocate on behalf of stakeholders.  Former Chair William Vancise was quite outspoken in this respect.  See also hereHe also took almost four years following his retirement from the Board to render his last decision. Ironically, it was about Access Copyright, the tariffs of which have now been declared to be non-mandatory by the Supreme Court. It would be interesting to know if and how much he was paid for this unusually lengthy deliberation. As I’ve pointed out before:

Judges of the Federal Court and Federal Court of Appeal have eight weeks after retirement to render any pending decisions. Even Supreme Court of Canada justices have only six months after they retire to participate in decisions in cases on which they sat. The Canadian Judicial Council has specifically pronounced that “judges should render decisions within six months of hearing a case, except in very complex matters or where there are special circumstances.”

The most recent Chair has been retired Justice Luc Martineau. The Chair position is a GCQ5 Order in Council appointment.  Soon after the publication of the 2024-2025 Annual Report, he was re-appointed until October 9, 2027.  Interestingly, that’s only for two more years. It could have been for five years. Justice Martineau has been notably taciturn until now in his public pronouncements. However, he did say this in his Annual Report from 2021-2022:

The 2021‒2022 fiscal year was also marked by the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in York v. Access Copyright, an important decision that clarifies, among other things, the scope of tariffs approved by the Board. This decision will certainly have an impact on the Board’s ability to deliver on its mandate, but it will be some time before we see the concrete results of this decision, including the cumulative effect of the decision and the changes made to the Copyright Act in 2019.

(highlight and emphasis added)

One would have thought that the Board’s “mandate” is defined by the Copyright Act as interpreted by the Supreme Court. If that means that Board tariffs aren’t mandatory, then they aren’t mandatory. The delivery of non-mandatory tariffs is, therefore, the Board’s “mandate”.  In other words, the Board’s mandate is presumably to deliver tariffs that provide fair compensation to creators and sufficient value to users that they will be utilized voluntarily, like the analogy I made to the SCC about the railway passenger tariffs in the old, regulated days. Then,  fares were prescribed but nobody was forced to take the train, e.g.  from Ottawa to Toronto, if they had other less expensive or otherwise preferable options. Even the SOCAN tariffs aren’t de jure “mandatory”, but they are de facto mandatory, for example, if you own a radio station and don’t want to limit your music to Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven. And even then, you would have to deal with the rights in the sound recordings and performances that aren’t in the public domain.

Justice Martineau says the following in the current Annual Report:

I am proud to present our 36th Annual Report, covering the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. For the past few years, the Board has made great strides in terms of operational efficiencies. As I enter the last year of my first term as Chair of the Board, I am pleased to see the significant progress we have made in modernizing our operations and look forward to continuing this path of success with our new ViceChair and CEO, Drew Olsen.

Since my appointment in 2020, the Board has strengthened its role as a specialized tribunal and marketplace facilitator in the public interest. We have enhanced the efficiency, transparency and predictability of our procedures, and reduced our case inventory. Engaging with our stakeholders has been instrumental in supporting this transformation. In particular, the new advisory group will help ensure the Board remains aware of market realities and stakeholder needs.

As highlighted in our report Modernizing the Copyright Board: Status Update - May 2023, I am concerned about the related and growing economic and regulatory gaps in Canada’s collective management ecosystem that demand urgent action. Copyright stakeholders are still adjusting to legislative and judicial changes, including the Supreme Court’s decision in York University v Canadian Copyright Licensing Agency (Access Copyright), 2021 SCC 32. At the same time, the rapidly growing influence of AI on content creation and dissemination make the need for transparency obligations and access to credible market data even more urgent.

(highlight and emphasis added)

Some questions and comments:

·       Does the explicit reference to his “first term” suggest that he was expecting to be re-appointed for a second term?

·       Does he really expect much to come out of the “advisory group”? Several of them are counsel who have presumably lucrative practices before the Board. The vast majority of “users” have no meaningful, economical, or practical access to justice before the Board. As for ADR, that has been available for years. See Canadian Broadcasting Corp. v. SODRAC 2003 Inc., 2015 SCC 57 (CanLII), [2015] 3 SCR 615, <https://canlii.ca/t/gm8b0>  On behalf of Professors Ariel Katz and David Lametti (as he then was), I then persuaded the SCC that the result of the so-called “arbitration” regime was not binding even on willing parties to such hearings. Anyway, at least the Board mechanism for ADR under the current legislation doesn’t require paying an outside arbitrator or mediator, if that is what the Board is currently proposing.

The cost of operating the Board for the year ending March 31, 2025 was $5,674,097. That’s $638,343 MORE than was planned.  

Almost all of the Copyright Board’s tariff decisions are formulaic rubber stampings of previous tariffs without objection and with routine adjustments now and then for inflation. Even the Board doesn’t tout the “ confusing, arguably counterfactual and certainly counterintuitive” statistics suggested a decade ago in Jeremy de Beer’s very problematic 2015 study paid for by Industry Canada and Canadian Heritage.

There have been very few “inaugural” tariffs involving substantive issues since the launch of the modern Board in 1989 – and the Board has not fared well in the judicial review process of many of these decisions. I must confess to taking some credit for the Board’s embarrassing setbacks in its attempt to impose costly “levies” on the memory embodied in devices such as iPods, cell phones, and conceivably even computers. The CPCC (Canadian Private Copying Collective) wanted a “memory tax” that would have potentially amounted to $21,000 per terabyte.  So, for example, a 5 TB external hard drive that currently sells for about $224 at Best Buy would have a “tax” of $105,000 according to the CPCC arithmetic. The Board still props up the CPCC with a levy of $0.29 on blank  CDs as the CPCC bides its time waiting for better days. Does anyone know anybody who has bought any blank CDs in recent years, let alone use them for music? They are somehow still for sale. I think that the last time I ever used one was in a law firm many years ago to provide copies of very many and large files. That can now be done online or via cheap thumb drives. It’s impossible to believe that anyone still uses blank CDs to “ordinarily” record music. But the Board duly continues to keep this  “levy” alive and the CPCC on life support. Here’s the CPCC’s latest proposal for 2025-2027.

BTW, here's the THIRD judicial review application now underway in the Federal Court of Appeal in the Copyright Board's never ending undead Retransmission 2014-2018 saga that goes back at least a dozen years.

I’m old enough to remember the old Copyright Appeal Board. I wrote about this in 2019:

 This current Copyright Board “2.0” is the 1989 replacement for Canada’s then 53-year-old internationally admired and exemplary Copyright Appeal Board “1.0”, which was established in 1936 as a result of the legendary 1935 report of the Parker Commission. The Copyright Appeal Board consisted of a judge and two public servants, all of whom served part time. The secretariat services were provided on a part time basis by an employee in the predecessor of today’s Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO”). The Copyright Appeal Board had a mandate restricted to music performing rights societies – which then meant the two predecessors of SOCAN (which is itself the result of a merger that was permitted at about the same time as the new Board was created) and following the landmark 1988 revision of the Copyright Act.

See: The 30th (or 83rd?) Anniversary of Canada’s Copyright Board: Waiting for Version 3.0

The Copyright Board, with its ~$6 million budget which is less than a rounding error by most federal government measures, is clearly under the radar for long overdue reform. The Board states that “The total value of the royalties generated by tariffs approved by the Board was approximately $733 million in 2024, based on the annual reports of collective societies and internal Board estimates.”  The music business and copyright has often been said to be a “business of pennies.”  But those pennies add up to millions and billions for consumers. A handful of creators make a lot of money from this system, and most of the rest get occasional lunch money if they are lucky. And, of course, lots of lawyers, lobbyists, and executives do very well.

The music collectives still have way too much power, augmented by the availability of multiple  statutory damages. SOCAN has filed hundreds of lawsuits in the Federal Court. Thankfully, there are still bits of freedom at the “retail” level. My barber shop can still use an FM radio and not have to pay. The “double for dancing” wedding music “tax” is a relatively modest cost of such proceedings, all things considered, and most folks don’t get married very often. But SOCAN still has the unnecessary and potentially devastating weapon of being able to sue for three to ten times the amount of any “applicable royalties.” So be careful about allowing dancing at weddings.

And other unknown dangers still lurk. Somewhere some lawyer or lobbyist is dreaming of “tariffs” for AI ingestion and/or output, DVR storage, internet “tax”, or some other type of nightmare and, of course, Making Tariffs Mandatory Again. What could possibly go wrong?

HPK

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 