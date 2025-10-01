Blacklock’s Unappealing Appeal (To Be Heard on October 7, 2025) + An AI Prediction

Intellectual property law is good. Excess in intellectual property law is not. This blog is about excess in IP and related law. I have practiced law with prestigious firms and successfully acted for interveners in several important Supreme Court cases. I've also been in government & academe. My views are purely personal. Nothing on this blog should be taken as legal advice. I am a policy provocateur and currently not practising law. My email address is hknopf@gmail.com.