Blacklock’s Unappealing Appeal (To Be Heard on October 7, 2025) + An AI Prediction

The
Blacklock’s case (A-267-24) is coming before the Federal Court of Appeal on
Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, at 9:30 AM. One can observe it virtually
by registering here: https://www.fca-caf.ca/en/pages/hearings/upcoming-hearings.
Or one can also attend in person at 90 Sparks St. 10th floor in
Ottawa. Allow time to go through security.
I’ve mentioned
Blacklock’s in my blog many times over nearly
a full decade. I’ve recounted its very long litany
of losing litigation in the Federal Court going back to 2015. See: Copyright
Trolling in Canada: Is Blacklock’s a Copyright Troll & "Frequent
Flyer" Litigator? https://excesscopyright.blogspot.com/2015/10/copyright-trolling-in-canada-is.html
Here are
the factums for the hearing next week and my very brief comments, which I’ve
posted before in Blacklock’s Aspirational Appeal Advancing: https://excesscopyright.blogspot.com/2025/02/blacklocks-aspirational-appeal-advancing.html
I suggested then that:
IMHO:
·
What the Government did was clearly fair dealing and did not infringe
copyright.
·
CIPPC is right that “entering a valid and licitly obtained
password to access password-protected content does not “circumvent” a TPM”.
·
CIPPIC is right that TPMs do not trump fair
dealing as a matter of law.
I would add now a couple of comments I made at the Legacy of CCH conference held in Toronto on September 19-20, 2025 to the effect that:
·
No animals and no TPMs were harmed by the Government’s
activity. No password was circumvented. The trial judgment, per Justice Roy, declared that “ the licit acquisition
and use of a password, if it is otherwise a technological protection measure,
does not constitute the circumvention of the technological protection measures
of the Copyright Act.” See:
1395804 Ontario Ltd. (Blacklock's Reporter) v. Canada (Attorney General), 2024 FC 829 (CanLII), <https://canlii.ca/t/k4zfr>. Justice Roy is a very careful judge, as I well know only too well having lost an important decision on an unrelated matter before him, which I unsuccessfully appealed. BTW, the FCA doesn’t overrule findings of fact or mixed fact and law unless those findings entail “palpable and overriding error”. See: Housen v. Nikolaisen, 2002 SCC 33 (CanLII), [2002] 2 SCR 235, <https://canlii.ca/t/51tl>
·
As the Supreme Court of Canada declared in the landmark
ruling in CCH Canadian Ltd. v. Law Society of Upper Canada, 2004 SCC 13
(CanLII), [2004] 1 SCR 339, <https://canlii.ca/t/1glp0>:
48 Before reviewing the scope of the fair dealing exception under the Copyright Act, it is
important to clarify some general considerations about exceptions to copyright
infringement. Procedurally, a defendant is required to prove that his or
her dealing with a work has been fair; however, the fair dealing exception is
perhaps more properly understood as an integral part of the Copyright Act than
simply a defence. Any
act falling within the fair dealing exception will not be an infringement of
copyright.
The fair dealing exception, like other exceptions in the Copyright Act, is
a user’s right. In order to maintain the proper balance between the
rights of a copyright owner and users’ interests, it must not be interpreted
restrictively. As Professor Vaver, supra, has explained, at p.
171: “User rights are not just loopholes. Both owner
rights and user rights should therefore be given the fair and balanced reading
that befits remedial legislation.”
(highlight
and emphasis added)
The jurisprudence and the factual record suggest that
Blacklock’s will lose the appeal. But don’t take my word for it. Here’s what the free version of CHAT GPT predicted when I
asked it on September 9, 2025 about
the likely outcome of the appeal. BTW, this is a remarkably good analysis that only
took about two seconds and, interestingly, it twice cites to my blog – so it
must be right 😉.
Spoiler Alert: CHAT GPT predicts that the outcome will be:
- Appeal
dismissed.
- Federal
Court decision affirmed in all respects.
We will watch to determine if CHAT GPT was just as smart or
maybe even smarter than this non-practising lawyer/policy provocateur who is
NOT giving legal advice here.
HPK
No comments:
Post a Comment