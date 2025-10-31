Budget Trepidation for the Nation? Are We Flailing or Even Failing on AI?

HAL - 2001
As I wait in trepidation for the November 4, 2025 Federal Budget,
I wonder what it will say about AI – the inevitable topic “du jour”.
The copyright cabal, or at least two of its least credible but
most whiny and vocal members, have made it clear that they want the
Government to:
… amend the Copyright Act to clarify fair
dealing for education, make tariffs set by the Copyright Board of Canada
mandatory and enforceable, and ensure statutory damages are available to all
collectives.
No doubt Access Copyright & COPIBEC would be thrilled to
attempt to monetize the ingestion of the billions or more copyrighted works in which
they have ZERO legal interest. No doubt Canada’s Copyright Board would struggle
to enable them, if given the scintilla of an opportunity.
Copyright is the unavoidable elephant in the room in any
serious discussion of AI.
There are many other indications of copyright lobbying
activity from the usual suspects aimed at Ottawa – e.g. here’s what’s on the record just from January 1, 2025.
For those who are curious and have time on their hands, I
urge you to respond to the Government's online AI survey by today’s October
31, 2025 Halloween deadline. It may not inspire much confidence. As I said on Twitter
recently:
This consultation survey on AI
from ISED with a response due by Oct 31 is long, repetitive, suggestive as to
responses, & confusing. It feels as if it was generated by AI & maybe
it will be tabulated by AI. It's anonymous, for better or worse.
Canada still needs to learn the necessary lessons from our
very sad tech catastrophes from the not so distant past, e.g. AVRO Arrow,
RIM/Blackberry, Corel, JDS, & Nortel. It seems that we are collectivity unwilling
to do the necessary postmortems on these disasters.
And last but not least, throwing $2.4 BILLION dollars up in
the air and into the wind on AI is a very reflexive "Canadian"
response and will no doubt be welcomed by countless consultants and other potential
beneficiaries - but may not help and
could well cause harm. The government is NOT always sufficiently competent at
procurement. On the optimistic side, there are some very smart people in
the new AI ministry under Evan Solomon. Hopefully, they will proceed wisely.
OTOH, there are many other places in the Government that could get involved and
spend money for better or for worse. In the worst case, could we see more “Arrivescam”
and Laith Marouf fiascos possibly magnified exponentially?
Canada may have contributed Geoffrey Hinton – a Nobel Prize winning pioneer
in AI. But we are now nowhere and flailing and possibly failing fast.
HPK
No comments:
Post a Comment