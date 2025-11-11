Tuesday, November 11, 2025

A Resounding Smackdown for Re:Sound and Possible Portent of Things to Come?

This recent November 6, 2025 decision of the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA) is a big smackdown of Re:Sound  - the big music collective that represents “artists and record companies”. This is an interesting decision for more than one reason.

Re:Sound – which has long been represented by the same law firm that has also represented Universities Canada and York University – apparently didn’t get around to making certain arguments below before the Copyright Board.

The FCA was clearly not pleased with the attempt to “raise for the first time before this Court” new arguments that had not been put forward when they could and should have been in the forum below. So, the FCA unsurprisingly and decisively – about one week after the hearing - dismissed the judicial review.

What is rather interesting is that two the three judges here (including Pamel, J.A., the author of this decision, and Webb, J.A., the presiding judge) had heard the Blacklock’s appeal about a month earlier on October 7, 2025, upon which I commented. During that hearing, that panel was concerned that Blacklock’s had long ago discontinued its copyright infringement claims in the case before them. Upon being confronted with this and issue of whether its appeal was “moot”, Blacklock’s desperately tried to amend its appeal factum and arguments on the spot in the FCA, or at least adjourn to another day. At the close of the hearing, the FCA said it would rule soon on the Blacklock’s case  – though that was on October 7, 2025.

The Re:Sound decision may suggest that the FCA will not be thrilled by Blacklock’s attempt to do a makeover in the FCA.

HPK

