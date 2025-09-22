Monday, September 22, 2025

CCH Legacy Conference 2025 – My Slides

I’ve just come back from speaking at an excellent conference on The Legacy of CCH Canadian Ltd. v. Law Society Of Upper Canada and Future of Copyright Law Conference 2025 on September 19 and 20, 2025.

Despite the noble efforts of the organizers, there were a couple of disappointments. The Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, who wrote the CCH decision and who was expected to speak at the beginning of the conference, cancelled just prior to the event. Another was the absence of David Vaver, perhaps the most widely read and cited author and authority of the Canadian copyright law academy.

In the meantime, here are my slides from my presentation entitled To “Actualize” Users’ Fair Dealing Rights: Guidelines If Necessary But Not Necessarily Guidelines” – which I hope to expand into a useful paper in due course for the expected compilation publication resulting from the conference.

HPK

