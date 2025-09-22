CCH Legacy Conference 2025 – My Slides

I’ve just come back from speaking at an excellent conference on The Legacy of CCH Canadian Ltd. v. Law Society Of Upper Canada and Future of Copyright Law Conference 2025 on September 19 and 20, 2025.
Despite the noble efforts of the organizers, there were a
couple of disappointments. The Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, who wrote the CCH
decision and who was expected to speak at the beginning of the conference, cancelled
just prior to the event. Another was the absence of David Vaver, perhaps the
most widely read and cited author and authority of the Canadian copyright law academy.
“The Panel Recordings will be available soon! Stay tuned!”
In the meantime, here are my slides from my presentation entitled
“To “Actualize” Users’ Fair Dealing Rights: Guidelines
If Necessary But Not Necessarily Guidelines” – which I
hope to expand into a useful paper in due course for the expected compilation publication
resulting from the conference.
HPK
