My Current Personal Inputs re NAFTA Renegotiations Set to Start August 16, 2017

With the NAFTA renegotiation set to start on August 16, 2017, I am posting two of my own personal inputs:
- This is my submission to Global Affairs Canada dated July 18, 2017 on copyright and ISDS
- This is my CIGIOnline op-ed published August 9, 2017 concerning copyright entitled “Canada Can Stand Its Ground on Copyright in NAFTA Renegotiations: It’s all about knowing when to say no”. This was based on the first part of my aforementioned July 18, 2017 submission to Global Affairs.
HPK
