Canada's Diva of Doodlers has Definitively Distilled in this Divine Depiction the Diverging Directions of Debate on Canadian Copyright

Giulia Forsythe, Canada's Diva of Doodlers, has Definitively Distilled in this Divine Depiction of the Diverging Directions of Debate on the Canadian copyright front in these two Distinctive Doodles from last weeks October 17, 2017 #OUCEL17 Copyright event that she organized for university copyright professionals at the University of Ottawa.
Here are the slides for my talk.
My talk is depicted above. Michael Geist's is depicted below.
Thanks, Giulia, for the invite and distinguished doodles.
HPK
