Access Copyright Proposed Post-Secondary Tariffs 2018-2020

Access Copyright has filed for a proposed Post-Secondary tariff for 2018-2020. Meanwhile, the Copyright Board has still not ruled on the proposed tariffs from 2011-2017. Meanwhile, one would expect that York University will appeal and even seek to stay the recent Federal Court decision and that there may be interventions to assist the Court. See my comments on Prof. Katz’s comments and questions, to which I link, concerning this ruling here.
So, meanwhile, here are copies of what I know to have been filed at the Copyright Board in time for the July 19, 2017 deadline:
- Colleges Notice of Objection
- Letter from John Cotter – Counsel for Universities Canada
- Universities Canada Objection
- Canadian Association of Research Libraries (“CARL”) Objection (on which I was pleased to provide advice)
PS - I've just received this objection from Mr. Sean Maguire, a post-secondary student.
