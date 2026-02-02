Monday, February 02, 2026

Does Being Interested In Whether AI Can Be An Author Make For An “Interested Person”?

CIPPIC has filed an interesting and apparently unprecedented Federal Court application claiming standing as an “interested person” with respect to a Canadian copyright registration for a work entitled SURYAST in which an AI program is named as a co-author. CIPPIC says on its website:

“CIPPIC is asking the Federal Court to expunge or rectify a copyright registration that holds out an artificial intelligence (“AI”) program as an author under Canadian copyright law.

At the heart of this dispute is SURYAST, an AI-generated output, that raises fundamental questions about authorship, originality, and AI’s place in creative endeavors. Ankit Sahni, an intellectual property lawyer from New Delhi, obtained a copyright registration for SURYAST, listing himself and the AI system as co-authors. The SURYAST output is an adaptation of a sunset photograph, taken by Mr. Sahni, but distorted by the AI according to the style of Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.””

Here’s the work in question entitled “SURYAST”:

(SURYAST (Hindi word for sunset); generated with the assistance of RAGHAV) From the CIPPIC website.)

Here’s the CIPO (“Canadian Intellectual Property Office”) copyright registration, which lists the “authors” as “RAGHAV Artificial Intelligence Painting App” and Ankit Sahni. Mr. Sahni is listed as the owner. The “authors” and owner are all at the same address in India.

CIPPIC says in its application memorandum that:

[3] The Respondent created a “legal test case” by exploiting the automated registration system of the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) to obtain a copyright registration for the SURYAST output. CIPO duly issued the registration without examination, identifying the Respondent and his AI application as co-authors. That registration is now cited internationally as evidence that Canada recognizes AI authorship, creating a misleading precedent that harms the integrity of the public register and muddies the copyright status of AI outputs in Canada.

For his part, the Respondent Ankit Sahni says in his application memorandum:

7. The Respondent accepts the description of the background facts as set out by the Applicant.

CIPPIC says in a letter in its record from David Fewer, its  Director and General Counsel, to the CEO of CIPO, citing an article from an Indian law firm, about the Canadian registration:

The registration as it stands is improper and raises significant concerns about the overall accuracy of the Register of Copyrights. It also sets a problematic precedent for Canadian copyright law. It opens the door for other registrations with AI “authors” that is contrary to the guiding principles of Canadian copyright law and undermines the entire legislative scheme. Canada is being pointed to internationally as a jurisdiction that “recognized Sahni’s co-authorship with the AI tool”.

This is, with respect, neither factually nor legally accurate. No Canadian legal precedent has been set. Copyright registration in Canada involves no examination and no “deposit” of the work in question. If I want to register my supposed copyright interest in a roll of toilet paper with Donald Trump’s picture and name on it that I created with AI and call it “Tribute to Trump”, I can do so online and waste $63. I can list myself as author. The CIPO computer will happily process my payment and not ask any questions. CIPO will not look at the “work” and will not even allow me to submit it. “Certificates of registration may not be strong evidence of the subsistence of copyright or its ownership, but that is a question of weight.” See Patterned Concrete Mississauga Inc. v. Bomanite Toronto Ltd., 2021 FC 314 (CanLII), <https://canlii.ca/t/jf8r0> para. 13. So, it’s not hard to flush that evidence away with stronger evidence.

Tribute to Trump © Howard Knopf 2026 🤣

This shows what information the Canadian Government requires for registration of copyright in Canada. It says:

Do not send a copy of your work along with the application. The Copyright Office does not review or assess works in any way, nor does the Office check to see whether the title of your work has already been used. Many works may appear with the same title, but if each work has been created independently, each will have its own copyright protection. (highlight added)

As CIPPIC points out, copyright registration in Canada is provided “automatically”. According to CIPPIC:

“[13] The Respondent characterizes his copyright registration efforts for the SURYAST output as “legal test cases.” On his public LinkedIn profile, the Respondent states he has been “working on several legal test cases, including being the first person to have an AI system recognized as a co-author of a copyrighted work in India and Canada.” [FN omitted]

[14] The Respondent sought copyright registration for the SURYAST output in Canada, the United States, and India. India’s Copyright Office initially registered the work and recognized RAGHAV AI as a co-author, but later issued a withdrawal notice. However, the registration remains publicly listed. The United States Copyright Review Board rejected the application, holding that the SURYAST output lacked sufficient originality and that an AI system cannot be an author. [FN omitted]

The American copyright registration system is totally different than the Canadian system. It does involve examination and deposit. To compare it to that of Canada is like comparing Notre Dame cathedral to the tool shed in my backyard. The Canadian system is, frankly, an embarrassment and serves no function sufficient to justify its continued existence. It could have been used, by requiring registration and a non-trivial fee for the extra 20 years, to mitigate the unfortunate Canadian decision to extend the copyright term to life + 70 years – but the Trudeau government unfortunately failed to do this.

The US Copyright Office also plays an important and normally well-informed role in domestic and international policy – even if this sometimes sparks controversy. BTW, here’s the latest report from Shira Perlmuter, the US Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office – who is so far successfully resisting the efforts of Trump to fire her. The US Copyright Office has taken the position that AI cannot be an “author”. “Because an AI system is not a human being, it cannot be considered an “author” in collaboration with a user.”  See also this commentary.  

CIPPIC  has filed a very lengthy 349 page record in this case  complete with “expert” evidence. The Respondent, Ankit Sahni, “accepts the description of the background facts as set out by the Applicant.” Here is Mr. Sahni’s record.  The sometimes influential Canadian Music Publishers Association (“CMPA”) has filed a 74 page motion to intervene and apparently supports CIPPIC’s position that an author must be human.

Neither Mr. Sahni nor CMPA seem to have any problem with the nature of this proceeding or the standing of CIPPIC as an “interested person” to initiate it. Indeed, CMPA supports CIPPIC’s contention that it is an “interested person”, which should be the existential threshold issue in this proceeding, as I discuss below.

Frankly, one cannot help but wonder how this case arose or to what extent it is actually adversarial in nature. If Mr. Sahni loses, he will have something more to write about in his apparent quest to publicize his test of various registration regimes. In the unlikely event that anyone could ever be bothered to infringe SURYAST and Mr. Sahni decides to sue in Canada,  he could still conceivably try to do so successfully as an author/owner who used AI as a tool. If CIPPIC somehow “wins” in this application, in spite of the “standing” issue discussed below,  this registration might possibly be struck – but the ruling could and perhaps should be quite narrow and procedural and provide no useful precedential guidance.

If and when Mr. Sahni sues someone in a Canadian court for infringing SURYAST, then CIPPIC could then apply to intervene, as it has done in many other cases.

“Interested Person”

CIPPIC may risk the displeasure of the Federal Court by claiming to be an “interested person” in this case. The only possible basis for CIPPIC’s application is that it is “interested person” within the meaning of s. 57(4) of the Copyright Act. Frankly, its arguments are unconvincing. If CIPPIC is an “interested person” in this instance, so too are countless Canadians and others who may, though lacking CIPPIC’s experience, have well informed views about AI and copyright law. Being an “interested person” is not the same thing as being an intervener, a role in which CIPPIC is indeed experienced – and which requires leave of the Court in any given case. Being an “interested person” is not the same thing as finding an issue to be interesting, however interesting and even important it might be.

S. 57(4) of the Copyright Act states that:

57(4) The Federal Court may, on application of the Registrar of Copyrights or of any interested person, order the rectification of the Register of Copyrights by

(a) the making of any entry wrongly omitted to be made in the Register,

(b) the expunging of any entry wrongly made in or remaining on the Register, or

(c) the correction of any error or defect in the Register,

and any rectification of the Register under this subsection shall be retroactive from such date as the Court may order.

(highlight and emphasis added)

It would seem quite questionable that CIPPIC is an “interested person”.  The case law under s. 57(4) suggests that an “interested person" must be an author, owner, someone disputing or updating ownership, plaintiff, defendant, assignee, licensee, or someone claiming to be any of the foregoing, etc. This case law is not to be found in CIPPIC’s Memorandum. Mere curiosity or intellectual interest is arguably far from sufficient. That kind of interest is best pursued in academic journals, blogs, or lobbying corridors. There is an old proverb about how  curiosity killed the cat.

It would seem that CIPPIC, Mr. Sahni, and now the CMPA are all eager to bring a potentially very complicated test case to the Federal Court – even though there is no “live  dispute” between the parties involving a potential finding of liability, or any basic factual dispute. It is interesting that the records do not indicate that there was any cross-examination on the various affidavits.

Let me be blunt. IMHO, This is not an appropriate case to take to the Federal Court. The Court may not be willing to spend a lot of time and resources in these circumstances, even if the parties and intervener(s) are willing to expend their resources in this way. CIPPIC  is not defending anyone who has been sued. The Supreme Court of Canada has made it crystal clear that courts should not be granting declaratory judgments or advisory opinions in copyright cases where there is no actual “live dispute”: 

But the usefulness of guidelines in theory does not provide the Court with a sound basis for entertaining declaratory relief without a live dispute between the parties or when those whose rights are at stake are not privy to the proceedings.

(highlight and emphasis added)

See  York University v. Canadian Copyright Licensing Agency (Access Copyright), 2021 SCC 32 (CanLII), [2021] 2 SCR 734, para. 86.  Certainly, the long running confrontation between Access Copyright and York University that led to this landmark decision began as a very real “dispute” with countless millions of dollars actually at stake for York and other educational institutions in stark comparison to the theoretical debate between CIPPIC and Mr. Sahni. But since the tariff in question was ultimately held to be “not mandatory”, there was no longer any actual “live dispute" between the parties. Accordingly, and thankfully, the Court declined to rule on the very problematic guidelines upon which York tried to rely. BTW, I’m very proud that my arguments on behalf of CARL and Prof. Ariel Katz’s arguments were instrumental in carrying the day on the “mandatory” issue when the case got to the SCC.

The issue of whether a public interest entity has standing to ask the courts to rule in the absence of an actual live dispute or as other than a directly affected person in an actual case has been and continues to be important, and probably always will be. CIPPIC’s relies on Canada (Attorney General) v. Downtown Eastside Sex Workers United Against Violence Society, 2012 SCC 45 (CanLII), [2012] 2 SCR 524, <https://canlii.ca/t/fss7s>. However, CIPPIC can hardly compare its interest here to that of the organization representing the sex workers whose safety and business interests were obviously at stake in that litigation but who were unwilling themselves to bring a challenge forward in their own names.  See also Borowski v. Canada (Attorney General), 1989 CanLII 123 (SCC), [1989] 1 SCR 342.

CIPPIC boldly submits it has that it has standing as an “interested person”:

[39] No private party is directly interested in challenging the SURYAST output registration. The work does not infringe the rights of any identifiable person or entity. There is no private squabble over copyright ownership. This is not a defect in CIPPIC’s application, but a reason why CIPPIC merits public interest standing. The Respondent’s registration raises a systemic question about the validity of non-human authorship under Canadian law and the subsistence of copyright in AI generated outputs. These questions will go unaddressed unless this Court allows a party like CIPPIC to bring them forward.

CIPPIC’s reliance on Rizzo & Rizzo Shoes Ltd (Re),  [1998] 1 SCR 27, <https://canlii.ca/t/1fqwt> (SCC) to expand the meaning of “interested person” is anything but persuasive. That case is too frequently cited as a last resort when no better argument or authority regarding statutory interpretation is available.

There’s lots of other case law about public interest standing – and it’s a very live issue even as we speak in the SCC, i.e. the recently heard Democracy Watch v. AGC case in which judgment is pending.  It’s obvious that the courts can and must exercise some serious triage on when and how non-parties can initiate litigation. Canadian courts are notoriously backlogged with urgent real litigation while resources, especially judicial resources, are and are likely to remain limited and even inadequate overall.

BTW, I’m not the only one to raise the issue of whether CIPPIC has “standing” here. See this comment from the prominent firm of Lenczner Slaght.

Other Issues

CIPPIC is seeking:

an Order:

i. pursuant to paragraph 57(4)(b) of the Copyright Act, to rectify the Register of Copyrights by expunging the Registration dated December 1, 2021, in connection with the SURYAST output (Canadian Copyright Registration Number 1188619); or

ii. in the alternative, pursuant to paragraph 57(4)(c) of the Copyright Act, to rectify the Register of Copyrights by removing “RAGHAV Artificial Intelligence Painting App” from the SURYAST Registration as a co-author;

(highlight added)

For his part, Mr. Sahni, through his counsel from a very reputable IP firm, makes some frankly bizarre assertions such as:

25. While the Court may opt to exercise its discretion, the Registrar is entitled to an appropriate degree of deference. (FN omitted)

26. The Registrar has determined that rigorous examination of applications for registration is unnecessary. Unlike other intellectual property such as patents and trademarks, copyright law is sui generis.

(highlight added)

There no longer appears to even be an actual “Registrar of Copyrights”, although I recall that there once was such a person. The term still does appear in the Copyright Act. In any case, the “Registrar” (or whoever or whatever) is not entitled to any deference because nothing was done or decided whatsoever other than that the CIPO computer automatically accepted Mr. Sahni’s $63 and automatically issue a certificate in accordance with  an essentially useless registration regime that is predicated upon NO examination and NO deposit.

Mr. Sahni’s counsel states:

28. The simple purpose of copyright registration is to provide official proof of ownership for creative works. Indeed, in Canada, copyright registration automatically exists upon creation. Registration simply provides a legal certificate to be held by the owner to protect against infringer.

(highlight added)

The $63 certificate provides nothing more than minimal and evidence pursuant to s. 53 of the Copyright Act that can easily be challenged and overcome in litigation, depending on the facts. That is hardly “official proof of  ownership”. It is simply incorrect to state that “copyright registration automatically exists upon creation.” Obviously, registration does not happen “automatically”.  Someone must create an account with CIPO, provide minimal information, and – above all – pay $63 (or $81 if done in writing).

Sahni’s memorandum does contain some interesting observations about modern art created by throwing paint on a canvas, etc. This is NOT the kind of thing that should take the Court’s time in this way.

AI does not create works all by itself, although that may soon happen or even be happening. That is not alleged in this case. Mr. Sahni had to prompt the machine, even if only with some minimal parameters. The Supreme Court of Canada has made it quite clear that “skill and judgment” are required for the subsistence of copyright in Canada. It may well be that AI can be used by human authors to assist in the production of works protected by copyright. Various “machines” and technology have been used since the advent of Gutenberg’s printing press in 1440 and particularly in the last two centuries to enable the production and reproduction of copyrighted works ranging from books to photographs to films to musical compositions to performances. AI is obviously a new and very promising and potent tool.

If and when Mr. Sahni should ever sue someone in Canada for infringing SURYAST, maybe we will find out whether the work actually qualifies for copyright and whether even he qualifies as the author.  He won’t need to join the AI program as a co-author - unless he wants to generate more publicity and potentially unnecessarily spend a lot of his and others’, including the Court’s, time.

Is the Issue Really So Clear?

The ultimate issue that CIPPIC has exposed is whether AI can be an “author” for copyright purposes. One is tempted to categorically deny such a possibility and to look somehow for legal confirmation. However, remember the old “infinite monkey theorem” which “states that a monkey hitting keys independently and at random on a typewriter keyboard for an infinite amount of time will almost surely type any given text, including the complete works of William Shakespeare”.

Maybe the issue isn’t as simple and obvious as it seems. Given the appalling and often minimalist state of much of today’s visual and musical production, for example, I have no doubt that AI programs, left to their own machinations, can produce much better stuff than we often see in museums or hear on Spotify. What if AI is able to generate, without much or even any further human involvement, more Mona Lisa style paintings, more Shakespeare style plays, and more Mozart style symphonies – all of which might well be quite new and different than anything before, technically and qualitatively excellent, and very “creative”? 

Perhaps the issue involves not only whether AI can be a an “author” in the co-author sense, as in this application, but an author all by itself without any specific human prompting or further involvement. What do “author” and “creative” really mean anymore?

Is it maybe even timely and necessary to revisit the meaning of “original” in copyright law? Can something be “original” and maybe even magnificently so without human authorship? Canada’s iconic CCH v. LSUC decision defined “original” as follows:

25 For these reasons, I conclude that an “original” work under the Copyright Act is one that originates from an author and is not copied from another work.  That alone, however, is not sufficient to find that something is original.  In addition, an original work must be the product of an author’s exercise of skill and judgment.  The exercise of skill and judgment required to produce the work must not be so trivial that it could be characterized as a purely mechanical exercise. While creative works will by definition be “original” and covered by copyright, creativity is not required to make a work “original”.

See The Evolution of Originality in Canadian Copyright Law: Authorship, Reward and the Public Interest” Carys J. Craig, 2005. Perhaps “the times, they are a-changin”…? 

This is fascinating  and interesting stuff – but I’m skeptical that it should be justiciable as framed in this application which is focussed on one isolated registration in Canada’s problematic copyright registry involving a work that is not the subject of any “live dispute”. If this case somehow goes forward, it may and perhaps should be more about standing and procedure than about the potentially very complex issues of authorship, originality, creativity, etc.

Conclusion

CIPPIC has done some very good work over the years. Indeed, I was proud to have been CIPPIC’s pro bono external lead counsel on its first and possibly most important court case where we successfully and influentially intervened to protect people’s privacy rights in the face of mass music industry piracy litigation. See: BMG Canada Inc. v. John Doe (F.C.A.), 2005 FCA 193 (CanLII), [2005] 4 FCR 81, <https://canlii.ca/t/1kx1k>.  CIPPIC has also intervened successfully in other important cases, e.g. involving default judgments in more recent mass piracy litigation, reverse class actions, and lately preserving fair dealing rights in the face of a dubious TPM circumvention allegation (appeal pending).

This is, frankly IMHO, a needlessly risky initiative for CIPPIC in the sometimes rather harsh real world of the Canadian Federal Court. It is clear that much of the work was done by students. Student involvement in actual litigation is commendable and should be encouraged in the right circumstances. But perhaps this case should have been framed as a law school moot court exercise based upon a hypothetical fact situation – rather than an actual Federal Court application that could consume a lot of precious court time potentially only to be dismissed for lack of standing and/or absence of an actual “live dispute” involving actual parties. That would conceivably be a big disappointment for the students involved.

For whatever reason, this case seems to be going nowhere according to the docket. A Requisition for Hearing was filed on July 28, 2025 but nothing appears to have happened since then. CMPA’s application to intervene has not been decided. Might this be because the Court perhaps has some concerns about this application? If it does somehow proceed, and there is no further intervention to challenge the basis of the proceeding, including CIPPIC’s assertion of standing, it will be interesting to see if a sceptical judge might do so sua sponte at some point.

At the end of  the day, CIPPIC has admittedly identified an interesting issue. But this proceeding is NOT the best, maybe not even a viable way to resolve the issue, and possibly very risky for CIPPIC. It The issue of whether AI can be an “author”, as opposed to being yet another tool used by actual human authors, may get resolved one day in Canada through actual adversarial copyright infringement litigation. If the issue is sufficiently serious and urgent, which is currently far from clear, then the Government could legislate. As for registration of a non-human as an “author”, the Government could presumably deal with this issue by regulation. If and when the Government chooses to engage in significant broad revision of the Copyright Act, or even in updating regulations under that legislation, this is an issue that might well be addressed at that time.

And finally, for those interested in this issue in whatever way, stay tuned for what is happening in the USA where the Thaler case may be heard in the US Supreme Court if certiorari is granted.  Here’s the US Government’s recent brief on “Whether the court of appeals correctly upheld the Copyright Office’s refusal to register a claim to copyright in an image for which no human author had been identified.” Here’s the docket in the Thaler case to date. Here’s the decision from the DC Court of Appeals.

BTW, the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law is once again looking for a new Director of CIPPIC.

HPK

(highlight and emphasis added)

(as usual, not legal advice)

