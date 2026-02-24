Fair Dealing Week 2026: Online Must-See Events for February 25, 2026

(University of Alberta)
Once again, it’s Fair Dealing week. Here are a couple of worthwhile Canadian online events for February 25, 2026:
· Peter
K. Yu at 1 PM ET presented by CARL: Webinar: User Rights in the Age of
Generative AI: https://www.carl-abrc.ca/event/user-rights-in-the-age-of-generative-ai/
·
David Vaver at 4 PM ET presented by CAUT: Fair
Dealing Week 2026: User rights then and now: https://www.caut.ca/event/fair-dealing-week-2026-user-rights-then-and-now/
Don’t forget to register!
BTW, speaking of fair dealing, it’s interesting to note that
Access Copyright is now getting more aggressive about pursuing
businesses for licences.
It’s worth remembering that the Supreme Court of Canada made
it very clear in the landmark CCH v. LSUC decision in 2004 that “Lawyers carrying on the business
of law for profit are conducting research within the meaning of s.
29 of the Copyright
Act.”
51 The
fair dealing exception under s. 29 is open to those who can show that their
dealings with a copyrighted work were for the purpose of research or private
study. “Research”
must be given a large and liberal interpretation in order to ensure that users’
rights are not unduly constrained. I agree with the Court of Appeal that research
is not limited to non-commercial or private contexts. The
Court of Appeal correctly noted, at para. 128, that “[r]esearch for the purpose
of advising clients, giving opinions, arguing cases, preparing briefs and
factums is nonetheless research.” Lawyers carrying on the business of law for
profit are conducting research within the meaning of s.
29 of the Copyright
Act. (highlight and emphasis added)
See: CCH Canadian Ltd. v. Law Society of Upper Canada,
2004 SCC 13 (CanLII), [2004] 1 SCR 339, <https://canlii.ca/t/1glp0>
Why should commercial businesses other than law that must engage
in research not be entitled to the “users’ right” of fair dealing?
BTW, for a deep dive into the significance of the CCH
decision, see the replay of the September 19 & 20, 2025 anniversary conference
here.
HPK
