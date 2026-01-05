Monday, January 05, 2026

The Proposed Artist’s Resale Right – A Bad Solution in Search of a Problem?

 

(Un-credited soapstone sculpture for sale by Canada House Gallery)

The recent federal government budget proposed an artist’s resale right (“ARR”) in its 2024 Budget. The details are unknown, and there was no mention of it in the budget implementation legislation Bill C-15 tabled on November 4, 2025.

The good news about this proposal is that it is, so far, the ONLY visible copyright arrow in this government’s current quiver. For the time being, we have been spared any disastrous proposals to cut back on fair dealing, to make Copyright Board tariffs mandatory, or other potentially dangerous proposals – despite the best efforts of the usual lobbyists and collective madness.

Here’s what Budget 2025 had to say:

Protecting Artists’ and Creators’ Copyrights

Artists, particularly visual artists, are great contributors to Canada’s cultural scene and among the lowest income earners in Canada despite their significant cultural contributions. An Artist’s Resale Right provides the creators of original visual artwork with a royalty whenever their work is resold through an eligible sale, providing an additional income stream.

In Budget 2025, the government announces its intent to amend the Copyright Act to create an Artist’s Resale Right in Canada, ensuring Canadian visual artists benefit from future sales of their work.

Amendments to the Copyright Act to establish an artist's resale right in Canada.

This measure is expected to benefit visual artists in Canada, particularly Indigenous visual artists, who make up a higher proportion of visual artists (4.1 per cent) relative to other artforms (3.1 per cent). In 2015 visual artists had a median income of $20,000 compared to $41,000 for cultural workers and $43,500 for all workers.

BTW, these numbers are potentially very misleading. Who and what is an “artist”? Who and what is a “cultural worker”? Does this include amateurs who cannot even give their stuff away at flea markets? We have similar reliability problems for the “starving artist myth” as applied to writers and musicians. There are no accreditation standards for these professions. In many cases, the “starving artist” may be “starving” because, for whatever reason, nobody wants to pay them. There is no guaranteed annual income for every self-proclaimed artist, writer, musician, actor etc. in Canada – or anywhere for that matter. As a former professional musician and as a writer in the eyes of Access Copyright, I ought to know.

But does the ARR make any sense on its own? The answer would seem to be clearly negative. As suggested by others over the years, it would likely:

·       Be unconstitutional since it deals with resale rights in tangible objects, such as paintings and sculptures. It has nothing to do with production, reproduction, or performance which have been the essence of “copyright” as we know it. This new scheme will arguably be about personal property and civil rights, which is provincial jurisdiction in Canada. See this by Ariel Katz and Guy Rub and this essay by Guy Rub. See also Michael Geist’s Podcast #253 featuring Guy Rub.

·       Benefit only older, successful, and/or mainly dead artists (i.e. their estates)

·       Benefit unproductive collectives

·       Throw a potential lifeline to the Copyright Board, the need for which (at least in its current bloated form) is becoming increasingly questionable as it devolves more quickly and clearly into a rubber stamp with very rare engagement on any “inaugural” or complicated new matters

·       Pander to unrealistic expectations of Indigenous artists created by opportunistic lobbyists and politicians

·       Significantly impair the art auction and even the routine commercial art gallery market in Canada

·       Drive art resale underground and/or to the USA, where an ARR does not exist and is extremely unlikely in the foreseeable future

·       Potentially collide with and/or complicate the already problematic regime under the Cultural Property Export and Import Act, RSC 1985, c C-51,

·       Do nothing to solve the problem that darkens the Canadian art market of fake and counterfeit Indigenous art. In fact, it may worsen the problem by driving more sales underground or out of sight, for example into flea markets and other countries.

Above all, any new “right” that unnecessarily adds friction, intermediaries, and regulation is likely to be economically inefficient and drain money from those that most deserve it. It will effectively be a particularly inefficient “tax” on art – which will mostly if not totally benefit meddlesome middlemen and collectives and lessen the returns to galleries and, above all, artists themselves. Excessive copyright rights have long been seen as a “tax”, e.g. by Lord Macauly in 1841.

In other words, it could be an unnecessary and unworkable solution in search of a non-existent problem. It would, of course, benefit CARFAC, the organization that is aggressively endorsing it and the collective it is touting to administer it.  There has been lobbying by Canadian Artists’ Representation / Le Front des artistes canadiens, which receives substantial government funding. 

CARFAC us proposing that:

·       that it applies to secondary sales of original artworks for the lifetime of the artist, and their  estates covered under the term of copyright;

·       that the rate paid to rightsholders is 5%;

·       that it applies to works sold in the secondary market for at least $1,000;

·       that the art market agent and seller of the artwork are jointly responsible for the payment of the royalty; and

·       that royalties be managed and paid through the copyright management organization, CARCC, currently operating under the business name of Copyright Visual Arts – Droits d’auteur Arts visuels.

If there is concern in the Indigenous community about exploitation of working artists, there should be further consideration and exploitation of the certification mark regime that has long been in existence under the Canadian Trademarks Act. A certification mark is like  a “seal of approval” that the goods and services covered meet a defined standard of quality and authenticity. This would help to ensure that that the sculptures, paintings, or whatever actually come from the identified community and are not factory produced fakes from elsewhere.

The use of “official” marks under the Trademarks Act  may be possible where the test to evaluate public authority status can be met, i.e.:

The two-part test is made up of the following elements:

·        a significant degree of control must be exercised by the appropriate government over the activities of the body; and

·        the activities of the body must benefit the public.

Political Implications

The Liberals will either have a minority government or a bare majority until the next election. The urgency of other issues, not least of which is CUSMA which will likely implicate intellectual property and copyright, may keep the ARR from urgently being top of mind for Mark Carney and the new Heritage Minister, Marc Miller (who is an Anglophone from Quebec with impressively promising credentials). Without a majority, things can get stuck very easily in  Committee hearings. Whatever can be said about the Conservatives, if  they somehow regain a majority or assert themselves in committee, they have sometimes shown more wisdom than the Liberals when it comes to copyright legislation and are less likely to pander to the culture sirens from Quebec and the Toronto collectives.

HPK

