Access Copyright + Copibec: Their Offensive Budget Bluster

Here's the latest from September 2025. Note this passage towards the end:
Access Copyright and
Copibec Make Joint Submissions for Federal Pre-Budget Consultations
Access Copyright, in collaboration with Copibec, the reproduction rights organization for Quebec, participated in the pre-budget consultations undertaken by the Standing Committee on Finance and the Department of Finance in advance of the tabling of the 2025 federal budget this fall.
In both submissions, our organizations made four recommendations, reflecting the growing importance of implementing a regulatory framework for the fair and responsible development of Generative AI (GenAI) in Canada as well as the continuing need to repair the educational marketplace for published works.
Our recommendations are:
·
That compliance with the Copyright Act be
an obligation of any normative framework concerning GenAI.
·
That no exceptions for text and data mining
be introduced to the Copyright Act.
·
That transparency requirements for AI
training be included in any normative framework concerning GenAI.
·
That the government amend the Copyright Act to clarify fair
dealing for education, make tariffs set by the Copyright Board of Canada
mandatory and enforceable, and ensure statutory damages are available to all
collectives.

These
recommendations do not belong in a budget. Budgets are for important fiscal
announcements that deal with financial issues affecting Canada as a whole. They
are not for the purpose of hiding and deflecting attention from self-serving senseless
lobbying efforts aimed at enriching narrow corporate interests and burying such
initiatives deep in omnibus legislation where they can escape adequate
parliamentary scrutiny.
Justin Trudeau
shamefully resorted in 2022 – contrary to his explicit promise to the contrary –
to using the budget process to hide bad copyright legislation amidst and omnibus
legislation. See Oops! He Did It Again: Budget 2022 Hides Copyright Time
Bomb By Throwing Parliamentary Scrutiny Under the Omnibus Bus.
Trudeau caved then to the
copyright content crowd. Let us hope
that PM Mark Carney will NOT repeat that shameful error in the budget expected
on November 4th, 2025. The unexpected, early, and regrettable
departure of David Lametti as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister removes
a potentially highly principled and expert source of wise advice.
The Access
Copyright and Copibec proposal to make tariffs mandatory and enforceable with
statutory damages is drastic, indefensible, and contrary to very longstanding
legislation and Supreme Court jurisprudence.
Trying to
sneak this into the budget process is indefensible and, indeed, extremely
offensive. And I’m not using the word offensive in the strategic sense of
aggressive but rather in the more fulsome sense of disgusting and deplorable.

