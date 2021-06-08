Copyright Board Stingray Pay Audio Decision Following a Hearing More than Four Years Ago is Retroactive to 2007

Here is the latest decision and tariff from the Copyright Board.
The oral hearing in this decision took place four
years ago in May of 2017 and some aspects of this decision are retroactive
to 2007. That is not a misprint. See paragraph 318.
Nelson Landry retired
from the Board more than three years ago – and Claude Majeau almost three years
ago. Former Chairman Robert Blair retired on May 27, 2020 – a year and a day before this decision was
released.
I’ve written about the
very unusual, if not unique, practice of the Board in allowing its retirees to
deliberate – or perhaps ruminate – about pending decisions for as long as three
years or more. While this is permitted by the statute according to s. 66.5(1),
there would appear to be no need or reason for such lengthy deliberations. Judges of the Federal Courts and the Supreme Court of
Canada have six months to finish off or sign off on any decisions arising from
cases they heard before retiring, and they invariably have far greater
caseloads. Retired Chair William Vancise took nearly four years to render his
last Board decision after he retired.
Whether or not Copyright Board members have been getting paid for these years
long deliberations – and at whatever rate – the very possibility of this endless indecision concerning their
decisions has apparently been hardly conducive to efficiency. Unlike appellate court decisions where there is a panel of
three or more judges, one does not even know which Board member is primarily
responsible for writing these decisions.
This tariff was worth
less than $3 million a year in 2016 and is declining in value (para. 14). One
wonders whether it is still of any importance in light of the avalanche of
streaming services to which music fans are flocking – and paying for – and for
which artists get paid, however poorly unless they are superstars. There is
extremely scant reference to these competing streaming services in the decision.
Anyway, what is “Pay
Audio”?
[3] Pay audio programming is a set of
music channels distributed by cable or satellite broadcast distribution
undertakings (BDUs), provided to them as a service by a third party.4 There is
currently only one provider of a pay audio service in Canada: the Stingray
Digital Group Inc. (Stingray).5
(footnotes omitted)
Here is what Stingray is apparently about.
Former Objectors
According
the Board’s Appendix to its Decision:
At earlier points in the proceeding, the following companies were also part of the Objectors:Braggs Communications Inc., the Computer & Communications Industry Association, MTS, and Yahoo! Canada Co. All of these latter companies withdrew their participation prior to the oral hearing, for various reasons.
In addition, the following companies objected to one or more of the tariffs under consideration in this proceeding, but also withdrew their participation: Apple Canada Inc., Apple Inc., Canadian Association of Broadcasters, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canadian Satellite Radio, Cineplex Entertainment LP, CKUA Radio Network, EMI Music Canada, Entertainment Software Association, Entertainment Software Association of Canada, Federation of Calgary Communities, Hotel Association of Canada, Iceberg media.com, L’Alliance des radios communautaires, L’Aréna des Canadiens inc., L’Association des radiodiffuseurs communautaires du Québec, Music Canada, National Campus and Community Radio Association, Pandora Media Inc., Pelmorex Media Inc., Restaurants Canada, Saskatchewan Telecommunications Inc, Sirius XM Canada Inc., SONY BMG Music (Canada) Inc., Universal Music Canada Inc., and Warner Music Canada Co.
Conclusion
For all of this, the tariff just decided by the Board is only applicable until 2016. Whether is has any practical importance beyond that date and what will become of this tariff in the future is unknown and likely to remain so for years.
It is very likely that this decision will be incomprehensible to the countless artists affected by it, or even most of the lawyers who follow Board decisions. As for the general public, if any of them stumble over it, one can only with them good luck in understanding it.
