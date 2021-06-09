The Copyright Board 2021 Second Town Hall – From Dysfunctional to Dormant After Nearly Four Years of No Hearings

On May 31, 2021 the Canadian Bar Association hosted a second Copyright Board Town Hall. The first was in 2019. I’ve written about it here. As I said at that time:
- Why are no Copyright Board decisions before 2020 available on CANLII?
- Why do links to Board decisions prior to recent website remake no longer work?
- Why do retired Board members sometimes deliberate for up to three years or even more post-retirement on cases they have heard and how do they get paid for this and at what rate? Are there any other comparable Boards of Tribunals anywhere that permit this post retirement deliberation beyond six months?
- Why has the Board not even held virtual hearings since the pandemic, when so many Courts, Tribunals and the Supreme Court of Canada have managed to do so?
BTW,
the Board’s Twitter account @COP_eng, which was highly trumpeted at great
length and with much fanfare by Mme Théberge at the 2019 Town Hall, now has a
grand total of 72 followers of the English version and 33 of the French. Most
of the followers appear to be “insiders” or copyright professionals of some
sort who do not need a twitter account to keep track of the very few new
noteworthy happenings at the Board. In comparison, the Supreme Court of Canada
@SCC_eng Twitter account has nearly 37K followers and the Federal Court and
Federal Court of Appeal which have over 2,000 and nearly 3,000 followers respectively.
They have lots to tweet about, in contrast to the Board which rarely has any noteworthy
announcements.
The
recent 2020 remake of the Board’s website at huge cost can only be charitably described
as a “degraded” version Board’s previous website, which was at least fairly useful
to copyright practitioners. As I have documented, the website was remade at a cost of at least $757, 548.50.
The only thing
wrong with the previous website was that the search function was
non-functional. This remained inexplicably and inexcusably unfixed for more
than two decades. That problem could and
should have been fixed long ago at zero cost – but wasn’t, notwithstanding
ongoing huge third part website related costs. It did not require the
involvement of Decisia to make the site searchable. My freeware bargain
basement blog has been searchable from day 1 – about 15 years ago. Basic searchability
of a website is as routine as running water. Apparently, the Board just did not
want its site to be searchable. It is searchable now – but at immense and
unnecessary expense and delay and it sure helps if you know what to search for.
The old website had tariffs and decisions grouped in nicely recognizable
categories. That’s no longer the case. So much for the general public. More of
what I’ve already written about this is here. BTW, despite the huge expenditure on
its degraded website, the Board still does no have an email alert subscription
facility – which is a basic feature of the Federal Court and the SCC. Even my bargain
basement freeware blog has had this feature. The Board seems to have dropped
its chronological list of “rulings”, which was occasionally interesting and
useful to practitioners – even if not searchable.
The Board
indicated more than 20 years ago that “A compilation of the Copyright Appeal Board's decisions (1935-1989) is
being prepared for publication.” That was vapour ware then, and millions of
dollars of budget and 21 years later, we are still waiting. One cannot imagine
what possible excuse there could be for not providing these decisions. It does
not matter if they were not originally bilingual. The only comfort is that these
pre-1989 decisions are really not very relevant or important anymore, and the
important ones have been assimilated into many judicial decisions over the
years. Still, the taxpayers have paid for these decisions over the decades and
deserve to have them readily available and accessible. Researchers may wish to
study them. “Official languages” policy is not an excuse. There are countless old court decisions from the Supreme Court of
Canada available on its marvellous website in English only, if that is how they were originally
released. Same with lots of not so old federal tribunal decisions on CANLII.
While modern federal courts and tribunals strive to issue all decisions in both
official languages, this was not always the case and doesn’t limit CANLII’s
ability to post in one language only, if that’s what’s available. Even today,
it can take some time for a Federal Court decision to get officially
translated.
As for helping
the “general user” learn about copyright, that is clearly NOT the Board’s responsibility.
It should not be wasting its time and taxpayer dollars on this – and it’s doing
a very poor job of it in in any event. Its mostly useless and sometimes even dangerous
for users FAQ
section could use a basic
spell check - e.g. for “Copyright
Registration and Infrigement
[sic]”. Or “Fore [sic] more information on
the tariffs that apply to your situation…” (highlight added). Maybe spell
checking wasn’t included in the $757,548.50 remake cost?
Informing the “general user” about
copyright is the responsibility of the Departments, especially CIPO, which has some information and could and should do better on copyright
in general – if only it’s Minister had the slightest interest in copyright law
or policy for which he is primarily responsible. However, he has been MIA and
appears to have effectively handed copyright matters over the Canadian Heritage
department, from which, BTW, both Mme Théberge and Mme Taylor hail. This is the
first time that both the Vice-Chair and Secretary have been non-lawyers.
Above all,
there is absolutely no valid reason not to put all old Board decisions – at
least since 1990 – on CANLII. They were all available on the Board’s website until
the degradation, categorized by issue, and in both official languages –
contrary to Mme Théberge’s very questionable assertion and reference to
Treasury Board and Official Languages policy. For example, the Competition
Tribunal’s decisions are available on CANLII going back to 1990.
The Canadian
International Trade Tribunal’s decisions are available on CANLII
from 1989. The Trademarks Opposition Board has more than 5,000 decisions on
CANLII going back to 1990 and even earlier. These tribunals are
comparable in some ways to the Copyright Board, but are far more productive. It
is certainly not the case that all these decisions on CANLII are bilingual.
Contrary to Mme
Théberge’s assertion, I am reliably informed that, there should be no cost incurred in getting all of its
old decisions and approved tariffs at least since 1990 on CANLII
– since they are all already bilingual and nicely formatted and 100%
searchable. Moreover, they have all been published in the Canada Gazette in
both official languages. She is apparently simply wrong about this – both
regarding costs and the bilingual aspect. All that should be required is for
one of her 21 employees to put the decisions and tariffs on a USB key or use
cloud transfer to deliver them to CANLII. Only a minimum of direction re
ordering and citation protocol would be required. It’s apparently that simple.
However, it’s clear that – for whatever reason – she simply doesn’t want this
to happen. So much for access to justice and transparency. Maybe that is
precisely what the Board actually wants to avoid? Maybe the Board does not wish
for the public – or those in government – to transparently see how very few hearings
and decisions of any significant importance that the Board has dealt with in
the last three decades? The many rubber stamped, uncontested and repetitive tariffs
dealing with marching bands, etc. that have very questionably been parlayed into very exaggerated numbers
do not justify even a fraction of the Board’s budget or its endless delays.
And, BTW, is there
any plausible reason not to restore the viability of old and now dead links,
which should not have been allowed to go dead in the first place? It’s
apparently a simple exercise in providing a URL redirect with minimal effort at
no cost using existing resources. I’ve pointed this out before, to no avail.
Speaking of transparency, the Board has recently invited
selected persons to participate in a secretive consultation about proposed Rules
of Practice and Procedure according to restrictive Chatham House Rules in a super-confidential consultation requiring
participants to sign an absurd Non-Disclosure Agreement (“NDA”). The NDA would
require, inter alia, that the participant “(a)
not disclose, discuss or communicate, or cause or allow to be disclosed,
discussed or communicated, that it is a participant in the technical discussion
on the Proposed Rules except on a strict need-to-know basis”. This
is an exercise in public policy development.
This is not high-powered commercial litigation where confidentiality and
protective orders are sometimes required but avoided where possible. So much
for “Transparency” and “Open Government”. The Board should not insult its
stakeholders and waste their time in this way.
As for the timely rendering decisions, the Board just
recently posted its decision in the Stingray pay audio matter, which is
retroactive to 2007 and goes only to 2016. The decision comes more than four
years after the hearing, with two of the panelists deliberating for about three
years to render this decision which few will understand and which may be of
little importance in the current streaming milieu. Here’s my brief comment on the Stingray decision.
BTW, I noted on October 23, 1919 that the Board had then not held any hearings in more than two years. Ms. Théberge indicated, apparently inaccurately,
in response to my Questions #4 that no hearings were scheduled during the
pandemic began. That is simply not true. Three had been scheduled but since “suspended” without apparent reasons. In another manifestation of the degraded
website, the listing of previous hearings and exhibits that were filed appears
to have disappeared for no explicable reason. However, the Boad’s Annual Reports do confirm that the Board has held no hearings
since September, 2017 – which was actually a
rehearing following the SCC’s decision in the CBC v. SODRAC case reaching
back to 2008.
Ms. Théberge again affirmed Board’s great
reliance on the expertise of her large legal and economic staff – seemingly
oblivious to the notion that “Whoever hears must decide”. The Board’s full time staff includes six lawyers and four economists. It’s hard to imagine how they spend
their time. She indicated that the Board currently has 21 employees. It must be noted that a budget approaching $5 million a year is a lot of money for a tribunal
with 21 full time employees and two floors of splendid prime office space on
Sparks Street, including a vey large hearing room, that has held no hearings in almost four years
and apparently with none scheduled in the future. The pay rates at the Board seem extremely high for the work
required. The Board also regularly spends a small fortune on third party
consultants and suppliers of often vaguely specified services, some of whom
seem to be frequent flyers over the years. These reports are available – though
rather well hidden under the banner of “transparency” – here. These include such oddities as court reporting services
during a period when there were no hearings and frequent recourse to outside
sources for “temporary help”, not to mention huge amounts on ongoing website
maintenance and the new degraded site.
Above all, it must be realized that the copyright law is not
particularly complicated compared to many other areas of the law, such as
competition, patent or trade law. True, it can get complicated – but that is
way beyond the mandate and the expertise of the Copyright Board. That’s for the
courts, including the Supreme Court of Canada, where the Copyright Board’s
shortcomings are rather often dealt with – at inordinate inconvenience and
expense to the parties and interveners.
If the Federal Court can resolve complex notice of compliance
patent cases involving potentially hundreds of millions of dollars within two
years – start to finish, including rendering of judgment – there is no excuse
for the Board taking often six years just to get to hearing and another three
years or more to render a grossly retroactive decision, which too often has proven
to be wrong. You just can’t make this stuff up. It is was it is.
If the Board is to serve any useful purpose in the future, it
must be reinvented so as to:
- Render timely and minimally,
if at all, retroactive “tariffs” that are non-mandatory but sufficiently
attractive in the market place that users will consider voluntarily signing
licenses, just like making the cost of taking the train from Ottawa to Toronto
more attractive than other choices, but not making taking the train mandatory –
let alone requiring an all year Canada
wide pass for one trip. For most if not all of the “routine” tariffs, the
Board’s involvement should not even be necessary.
- Concentrate on
determination of rates, terms and conditions, which is the reason it was formed
more than 8 decades ago, and stop
pretending that it has any expertise in substantive copyright or other legal issues,
much less international law
- Drastically reduce its
budget
- Revert to the model envisaged
by Justice Parker in the 1930’s that worked very well for the Copyright Appeal
Board, which was well serviced part time by a retired judge and some public
servants who had other responsibilities until ambitious bureaucrats got hold of
the new Copyright Board in 1990 and beyond and have attempted to create a new
mini-CRTC or other endlessly expanding empire.
Interestingly,
the Auditor General
doesn’t seem to have paid much if any attention to the Board in the
past. As to ATIPs, the Board has spent a lot of money in the past on Michel
Drapeau to advise on ATIP requests. One doubts that this was for the purpose of
facilitating timely and transparent fulfilment.
We have gotten
nowhere close to a Copyright Board 3.0 as I called for on the 30th anniversary of the new Board in 2019. The current Board has gotten only
successively slower, more bloated and “dysfunctional” in the Senate Committee’s
words since then.
That fact that
it has not held a hearing in nearly four years, which may be a public policy blessing
in disguise, may be due in no small part
to:
- The ruling in Canadian
Broadcasting Corp. v. SODRAC 2003 Inc.,
2015 SCC 57 (CanLII), [2015] 3 SCR 615, <https://canlii.ca/t/gm8b0> in which Prof. Ariel Katz, Prof. David Lametti as he
then was persuaded the SCC that “licences
fixed by the Board do not have mandatory binding force over a user; the Board
has the statutory authority to fix the terms of licences pursuant to s. 70.2, but a user
retains the ability to decide whether to become a licensee and operate pursuant
to that licence, or to decline.”
- The fact
that “the Board’s power to issue retroactively binding decisions in general” is
now on the SCC radar screen as stated in FN 2 of para. 111
of Justice Rothstein’s judgement in CBC
v. SODRAC
- Even major
collectives may be reluctant to incur the immense costs, never ending delays,
and the uncertainty of pursuing an approved tariff from the Board that has a
very good chance, statistically, of being struck down in the Courts – even if
it is somehow enforceable as such, which is doubtful now in call cases except
the private copying levy, which is of no importance to anyone except the
lawyers and collective executives who continue to feed off its decomposing and diminishing small remains with the inexplicable regular rubber stamp of continuing renewal
from the Board. When is the last time that anyone you know has bought a blank
CD?
I have been
involved one way or another with making copyright policy, litigating copyright,
writing about copyright, and the Copyright Board itself at hearings and in the
Courts possibly for far too long and probably for far longer than anyone else
who is still active in this milieu. Thus, I feel competent and somehow
compelled to suggest that the Board’s status
quo is not and should not be sustainable.
There have been
some outstanding and very professional persons at the Board over the years in
various capacities. Likewise, there have been some very worthy counsel who have
appeared before the Board. Hence my tough love for the Board and my hope that,
if it is to survive and serve a useful function, it will be reinvented and
become, as it once was, at least for its first five decades or so, a modest,
modern and model tribunal not only within Canada but in the eyes of the world.
However, as it
now stands, it is even more “dated,
dysfunctional and in dire need of reform” than as described by
the Senate BANC Committee in 2016.
Sadly,
the Minister with primary responsibility for the Copyright Board, namely François-Philippe
Champagne (FPC) @FP_Champagne, is MIA with no apparent interest in copyright
law, policy or related matters. He has abdicated all of this to Steven
Guilbeault @s_guilbeault, the Heritage Minister, who has shown nothing but
chaotic incompetence on copyright and related “cultural” fronts such as
#BillC10. This is all very regrettable because there are undoubtedly some
capable officials in both Departments. However, their voices are apparently not
being heard, or are being drowned out by lobbyists and Quebec politics.
