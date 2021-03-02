Let’s Listen to the Former American Register of Copyrights about How to Deal with the Last 20 Years of the Extended Life + 70 Copyright Term

As the absurd and inexcusably short deadline of March 12, 2021 to comment on the Government of Canada’s very disappointing consultation document on how to implement the CUSMA term extension obligation looms, interested parties may wish to note the following.
Maria Pallante is the former Register of Copyrights in the US Government. When the Register speaks, the world listens. She is now the president and chief executive officer of the Association of American Publishers, an organization not known to embrace the public domain. Nobody would ever suggest that Ms. Pallante is or ever has been a copyleft or user friendly person. Nor would anyone question her distinguished qualifications and expertise.
Perhaps
the next great copyright act could take a new approach to term, not for
the
purpose of amending it downward, but for the purpose of injecting some
balance
into the equation. More specifically, perhaps the law could shift the burden
of
the last twenty years from the user to the copyright owner, so that at least in
some
instances, copyright owners would have to assert their continued interest in
exploiting
the work by registering with the Copyright Office in a timely manner.107 And
if they did not, the works would enter the public domain.108
107.
If U.S. history with respect to renewal registration of copyright is any
indication, very few copyright owners—in this context, heirs and successors in
interest rather than the author herself—will actually do so. See U.S. COPYRIGHT
OFFICE, STUDY NO. 31, supra note 9, at 220 (stating that, of works registered
in 1931–1932, one third of musical compositions, 7% of books and 11% of
periodicals had been renewed). In contrast, a 2007 study by Stanford University
found that an average of 30.8% of
books
published between 1923 and 1963 had their copyright registration renewed. See
STANFORD UNIV. LIBRARIES & ACADEMIC INFO. RES., ’23–’64 IMPRINT COPYRIGHT
DETERMINATOR: FINAL REPORT 4 (2007), available at http://collections.stanford.edu/copyrightrenewals/files/
FinalNarrative_
18Sept07.pdf.
108. This should not, as far as I can
see, present insurmountable problems under international law. The Berne
Convention requires a minimum term of life plus fifty years, defers to member
states as to the treatment of their own citizens, and provides the term of
protection of the country of origin for the works of foreign nationals. See
Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works, supra note
2, art. 7. At the same time, copyright owners who choose to assert their
continued interests would have the full benefit of the additional twenty years,
subject to the requirement of additional registration.
(highlight
added)
The Columbia
Journal of Law & the Arts, Volume 36, No. 3 (2013) https://www.copyright.gov/docs/next_great_copyright_act.pdf
p. 337
I wonder whether whoever gave
the arguably irresponsible opinion to the responsible Canadian Ministers that requiring
registration for the final 20 years of a life + 70 terms “raises
serious questions” re Canada’s international obligations was aware of Ms.
Pallante’s position that registration for the
final 20 years was apparently just fine
under international law. Does whoever gave this opinion to Canadian Ministers
know more than Ms. Pallante?
BTW, h/t Sean Flynn and Ariel Katz.
HPK
