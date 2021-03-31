My Response to Consultation on Canadian Copyright Term Extension

a.
Adopt
the suggestion by former US Register of Copyrights Maria Pallante for a
registration regime for the final twenty years of a life + 70 term;
b.
Establish
a full and proper consultation over a period of at least six months following
publication of the proposed details – and ideally the wording of any
legislation and regulations – implementing such a regime;
c.
Insist
on decoupling this consultation from the clearly vapor ware and diversionary announcement
of parallel consultations involving the “internet of things” and “online
intermediaries”;
d.
Veto
any option that would involve extended collective licensing, involvement of
collectives and/or involvement of the Copyright Board in any manner; and,
e. Recognize that there is no need for undue haste to comply with the apparent deadline of December 31, 2022 when the consequences of improvident compliance are so high and the risk of potential non-compliance may be manageable and perhaps even minimal.
HPK
No comments:
Post a comment