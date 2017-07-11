Access Copyright v. York University Decision Expected Wednesday, July 12, 2017

After an extraordinary and very unusual request by York's counsel for a 48 hour advance copy of the decision and another delay beyond the "no earlier than July 7, 2017" date, the Court announced today:
Oral directions received from the Court: The Honourable Mr. Justice Phelan dated 11-JUL-2017 directing that the Court's decision in this matter will be issued on Wednesday July 12, 2017. (Direction called out to the parties) placed on file on 11-JUL-2017
Watch this space.
HPK
