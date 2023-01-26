Thursday, January 26, 2023

I just asked ChatGPT: "What is the difference between copyright "fair use" in the USA and "fair dealing" in Canada?"

I just asked ChatGPT "What is the difference between copyright "fair use" in the USA and "fair dealing" in Canada?"

 Here’s the answer I got in a few seconds: 

In the United States, "fair use" is a doctrine in copyright law that allows for limited use of copyrighted material without the need for permission from the copyright holder. This is determined on a case-by-case basis and takes into account factors such as the purpose of the use, the nature of the copyrighted work, the amount used, and the effect of the use on the market for the original work.

In Canada, "fair dealing" is a similar doctrine that allows for the use of copyrighted material without permission in certain circumstances, such as for the purpose of research, private study, criticism, review, news reporting, education, satire, and parody. The purpose of the use is considered to be the most important factor in determining if it is fair dealing.

Both fair use and fair dealing are limited exceptions to copyright infringement and are subject to interpretation by the courts.

 Not bad… 😉

 HPK

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 