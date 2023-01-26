I just asked ChatGPT "What is the difference between
copyright "fair use" in the USA and "fair dealing" in
Canada?"
Here’s the answer I got in a few seconds:
In the United States, "fair
use" is a doctrine in copyright law that allows for limited use of
copyrighted material without the need for permission from the copyright holder.
This is determined on a case-by-case basis and takes into account factors such
as the purpose of the use, the nature of the copyrighted work, the amount used,
and the effect of the use on the market for the original work.
In Canada, "fair dealing" is a similar
doctrine that allows for the use of copyrighted material without permission in
certain circumstances, such as for the purpose of research, private study,
criticism, review, news reporting, education, satire, and parody. The purpose
of the use is considered to be the most important factor in determining if it
is fair dealing.
Both fair use and fair dealing are limited
exceptions to copyright infringement and are subject to interpretation by the
courts.
