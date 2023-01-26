Thursday, January 26, 2023

ChatGPT gets an "F" on "Are Access Copyright's copyright board tariffs "mandatory" in Canada?"

 

Are Access Copyright's copyright board tariffs "mandatory" in Canada?

Access Copyright's copyright board tariffs are considered "mandatory" in Canada in the sense that they are legally binding tariffs that must be paid by certain organizations, such as educational institutions, in order to reproduce copyrighted materials. However, it should be noted that not all organizations are legally required to pay these tariffs and there are some exceptions and limitations to the tariffs. Additionally, some organizations and individuals may choose to use alternative methods for obtaining copyrighted materials, such as licensing or fair dealing.

Well, maybe their database is out of date or they haven’t read my blog.

The above is wrong, of course. An “F” grade…

Or is that no longer allowed, if it might upset the AI robot?

HPK

