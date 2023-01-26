Are Access Copyright's copyright
board tariffs "mandatory" in Canada?
Access Copyright's copyright
board tariffs are considered "mandatory" in Canada in the sense that
they are legally binding tariffs that must be paid by certain organizations,
such as educational institutions, in order to reproduce copyrighted materials.
However, it should be noted that not all organizations are legally required to
pay these tariffs and there are some exceptions and limitations to the tariffs.
Additionally, some organizations and individuals may choose to use alternative
methods for obtaining copyrighted materials, such as licensing or fair dealing.
Well, maybe their database is out of
date or they haven’t read my blog.
The above is wrong, of course. An “F” grade…
Or is that no longer allowed, if it might upset the AI robot?
HPK
