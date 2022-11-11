Friday, November 11, 2022

Fair Dealing and the University of Toronto

The University of Toronto has sued a tutoring company, Easy Group Inc., for copyright infringement. Here is the U of T announcement dated May 11, 2022.

Since there is growing interest in this case, I have obtained the pleadings and post them here:

I make no comment on this case at this time, other than that it is clear from the pleadings that fair dealing could be a very major issue.

Speaking of fair dealing, U of T has recently revised its 2012 Fair Dealing Guidelines. Here’s the announcement from October 21, 2022 with links.

Unlike the 2012 Guidelines, I had no involvement in the 2022 revision. Other than that, I make no comment at this time on the 2022 U of T revised Fair Dealing Guidelines.

HPK

