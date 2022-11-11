Fair Dealing and the University of Toronto

The University of Toronto has sued a tutoring company, Easy Group Inc., for copyright infringement. Here is the U of T announcement dated May 11, 2022.
Since there is
growing interest in this case, I have obtained the pleadings and post them here:
- Statement of Claim dated May 9, 2022
- Statement of Defence and Counterclaim dated June 24, 2022
- Amended Statement of Defence and Counterclaim dated August 18, 2022
- Reply and Statement of Defence to
Counterclaim dated September 9, 2022
I make no comment
on this case at this time, other than that it is clear from the pleadings that
fair dealing could be a very major issue.
Speaking of fair
dealing, U of T has recently revised its 2012 Fair Dealing Guidelines. Here’s
the announcement from
October 21, 2022 with links.
Unlike the 2012 Guidelines,
I had no involvement in the 2022 revision.
Other than that, I make no
comment at this time on the 2022 U of T revised Fair Dealing Guidelines.
HPK
