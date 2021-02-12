Copyright Term Extension - March 12 2021 Deadline to Respond to Very Disappointing Document

ICYMI,
see here:
https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/693.nsf/vwapj/consultation-implement-extended-term-copyright-protection-Canada-en.pdf/$file/consultation-implement-extended-term-copyright-protection-Canada-en.pdf
Deadline to respond is March 12. 2021. There is no conceivable explanation for such a short deadline given that:
- The disappointing and very questionable content of the document requires significant expertise in domestic and international copyright and treaty law in order to to adequately respond
- Those few who have such expertise are likely to be very busy with leave to intervene applications in the Supreme Court of Canada in the Access v. York case due a few days earlier
- There is no need to rush this, given that Canada has until the end of 2022 to implement our unfortunate capitulation in CUSMA
