Blacklock's Loses Appeal of Justice Barnes' Costs Order: Dismissed from the Bench

|Court Number :
|A-25-17
|Style of Cause :
|1395804 ONTARIO LTD. (c.o.b. BLACKLOCK'S REPORTER) v. AGC
|Proceeding Category :
|Appeals
|Nature :
|Appeal (S.27 - Final) - By or Against the Crown
|Type of Action :
|Non-Action
|Doc
|Date Filed
|Office
|Recorded Entry Summary
|2017-09-12
|Ottawa
|This matter comes on for hearing on 12-SEP-2017 at Ottawa before The Honourable Mr. Justice Stratas The Honourable Mr. Justice Webb The Honourable Mr. Justice Near Appearances: Me Yavar Hameed (613) 232-2688 # 228 for the appellant Me Sarah Sherhols (613) 670-8492 for the respondent Language of Hearing: E Court Usher: M. Young, Shawn Duration: on 12-SEP-2017 from 09:30 to 10:45 Courtroom : Federal Court of Appeal Courtroom - Ottawa Court Registrar Therese Fadel Total duration: 1h 15min. Before the Court: appeal Result: dismissed Reasons delivered from the Bench Documents filed at hearing: 21 "Bill of Costs" Comments: Dars was used for the Hearing of this matter. Minutes of Hearing entered in Vol. 223 page(s) 229 - 231 Abstract of Hearing placed on file
Blacklock's has lost its appeal of Justice Barne's costs ruling. I will post reasons when they are available.
It will be recalled that Blacklock's did not appeal Justice Barnes' substantive decision.
