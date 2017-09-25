Monday, September 25, 2017

Access Copyright v York University Files its Notice of Appeal - Waiting for a Copy

York University has finally - just 10 days ahead of  the extended deadline of October 2, 2017  provided by the Rules because it's summer - filed its Notice of Appeal on Friday, September 22, 2017. HT to @amacek and his wonderful notification service available here.

 I've asked York's Counsel for a copy. Otherwise, I'll have to get it from the Court - which could take some time, unless I get lucky. It's a public document - but that does not necessarily mean it's available to the public as soon as it's filed.

I know everyone is interested and potential interveners will be getting ready to start their engines.... so stay tuned....

 If anyone gets it sooner than me, please pass it along and I'll post it - with or without acknowledgement of the source, as you wish. As I say, it's a public document.

 Anyway, here's the Court's Docket entry below....

Proceedings Queries

(Close)

Additional information on A-259-17

Table listing additional information
Type Nature of Proceeding Office Language Type of Action Filing date
Federal Court of Appeal Appeal (S.27 - Final) - Copyright Act Toronto English Non-Action 2017-09-22
(Close)

Party Information

Table listing party information
Party Name Solicitor Lawyer(s) / file no
YORK UNIVERSITY OSLER, HOSKIN & HARCOURT LLP COTTER, JOHN C
CANADIAN COPYRIGHT LICENSING AGENCY (THE) - -
(Close)

Related Cases

Table listing related cases information
Court Number Style of Cause Nature of Proceeding
T-578-13 THE CANADIAN COPYRIGHT LICENSING AGENCY v. YORK UNIVERSITY Copyright Infringement [Actions]
