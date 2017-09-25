Access Copyright v York University Files its Notice of Appeal - Waiting for a Copy

I've asked York's Counsel for a copy. Otherwise, I'll have to get it from the Court - which could take some time, unless I get lucky. It's a public document - but that does not necessarily mean it's available to the public as soon as it's filed.
I know everyone is interested and potential interveners will be getting ready to start their engines.... so stay tuned....
If anyone gets it sooner than me, please pass it along and I'll post it - with or without acknowledgement of the source, as you wish. As I say, it's a public document.
Anyway, here's the Court's Docket entry below....
HPK
***
Proceedings Queries
(Close)
Additional information on A-259-17
|Type
|Nature of Proceeding
|Office
|Language
|Type of Action
|Filing date
|Federal Court of Appeal
|Appeal (S.27 - Final) - Copyright Act
|Toronto
|English
|Non-Action
|2017-09-22
(Close)
Party Information
|Party Name
|Solicitor
|Lawyer(s) / file no
|YORK UNIVERSITY
|OSLER, HOSKIN & HARCOURT LLP
|COTTER, JOHN C
|CANADIAN COPYRIGHT LICENSING AGENCY (THE)
|-
|-
(Close)
Related Cases
|Court Number
|Style of Cause
|Nature of Proceeding
|T-578-13
|THE CANADIAN COPYRIGHT LICENSING AGENCY v. YORK UNIVERSITY
|Copyright Infringement [Actions]
