Justice Barnes will deliver his judgment in the Blacklock's litigation that I've written about before on Thursday, November 10, 2016. Here's the docket.
In the meantime, and by way of interesting contrast to Blacklock's business model, it's worth noting that the New York Times is currently providing three days of completely free access to its website from November 7-9, 2016 so that interested readers can read all about the US election. This is a very smart business decision and surely not simple altruism. Low cost access to high quality content is a great business model. It isn't limited to the New York Times or The Economist or the other giants. It works too for Ottawa's Hill Times which offers lots of free content, and where one can buy a whole single current issue online for $5.00. Here's the Blacklock's Reporter website.
There will be lots more to say on or shortly after Thursday about this closely watched case, the hearing of which concluded on September 19, 2016 - less than two months ago.
Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Blacklocks's Judgment Will Be Issued Thursday, November 10, 2016
