Blacklock's - The Costs Submissions

This is from Blacklock's which lost the case and was ordered to pay costs. Blacklock's suggests $5,000.
This is from the Attorney General of Canada ("AGC"), which won and is entitled to costs. It has invoked Rule 420, which provides for double costs under certain conditions where a settlement offer was made and turned down. The AGC is asking for "$115,702.30, representing 70% of its actual costs plus disbursements, or in the alternative at the high end of column IV of the Tariff: $84,584.98."
I shall report on the Court's ruling when available.
PS - update December 5, 2016:
Blacklock's was permitted to file additional material re costs. Here it is.
