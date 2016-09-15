The Blacklock's Hearing - Monday, September 19, 2016 In Ottawa

The hearing in Blacklock's v Attorney General of Canada will take place on Monday, September 19, 2016 at 9:30 AM in the Competition Tribunal hearing room at 90 Sparks St., Ottawa, 6th floor.
The presiding Judge will be The Honourable Robert L. Barnes.
Here is the searchable Agreed Statement of Facts.
Here's my recent update by way of background.
The hearing is scheduled for five days.
