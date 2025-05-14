Wednesday, May 14, 2025

To “Actualize” Users’ Fair Dealing Rights: Guidelines If Necessary But Not Necessarily Guidelines


 I recently spoke to the very worthy ABC Copyright group, which has been holding conferences since 2003, to which I’ve often contributed. My topic this year was:

This and several other presentations, including a keynote from Sara Bannerman, are available at the conference archive here:

https://dalspace.library.dal.ca/collections/241d04d2-aa6d-4618-86cc-df08b1221741

We did have a brief appearance at the conference from Universities Canada, from which we have long been waiting for an updated version of its outdated and problematic fair dealing guidelines and documents. I shall let you know if and when we see some white smoke from that that source.

The notion of actualizing user’s fair dealing rights flows from Justice Abella’s landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling in the York University case from nearly four years ago, in which I was honoured to act for the intervener CARL with what turned out to be a very influential intervention. Here’s the decision:

York University v. Canadian Copyright Licensing Agency (Access Copyright), 2021 SCC 32 (CanLII), [2021] 2 SCR 734, <https://canlii.ca/t/jh8bc>

Here’s the webcast: https://www.scc-csc.ca/cases-dossiers/search-recherche/39222/

Here was Justice Abella’s closing comment from the decision:

[106At the end of the day, the question in a case involving a university’s fair dealing practices is whether those practices actualize the students’ right to receive course material for educational purposes in a fair manner, consistent with the underlying balance between users’ rights and creators’ rights in the Act. Since we are not deciding the merits of the fair dealing appeal brought by York, there is no reason to answer the question in this case.

