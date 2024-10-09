The Indigo Site Blocking Injunction Case

The preliminary interim injunction may erroneously muddle TM
law with some doubtful Canadian
copyright law. As most students learn on Day One of law school or very soon
thereafter, “hard cases make bad law”.
While there may be little sympathy for the defendants here,
whoever they may be, quaere if the Court should be used to fabricate a remedy
arguably not found in Canadian IP law? Moreover, Indigo might wish to be
mindful of the proverbial Streisand Effect phenomenon.
This case is on a warp speed docket with the interlocutory
injunction hearing returnable Oct. 22, 2024. There is a huge motion record. Any
potential interveners may wish to move ASAP. https://www.ippractice.ca/file-browser/?fileno=t-2304-24
HPK
No comments:
Post a Comment