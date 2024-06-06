Big Black Eye for Bad Built Blacklock’s Business Model: Long Live Felicitous Licit Liberty!

Blacklock’s lengthy litany of litigation losses has now been extended notably with the long-awaited Federal Court judgment from Justice Roy regarding TPMs and Fair Dealing that is both monumental and minimal in interesting and important ways. See 1395804 Ontario Ltd. (Blacklock's Reporter) v. Canada (Attorney General), 2024 FC 829 (CanLII), <https://canlii.ca/t/k4zfr>
- It is monumental because it is 67 pages of careful, detailed, heavily fact-based findings that are likely bullet proof on appeal because there are no “palpable and overriding” errors and no extricable legal conclusions that are wrong in any way. Indeed, its correctness and common sense are commendable.
- It is minimal because it confirms the obvious point that there someone who “licitly”, i.e. legally, accesses a website without hacking or otherwise illicitly circumventing a TPM can share content consistent with Canadian fair dealing law that goes back to 1911 and the SCC’s venerable “implied right” doctrine.
- No animals were injured in this case – there was no hacking, descrambling or other illicit activity involved. The Government was doing what it paid for and doing its job.
- Enlightened media providers such as the Globe and Mail, NY Times, etc. should welcome this decision because their sophisticated websites can’t be hacked and the sharing of their content e.g. via cutting pasting for fair dealing purposes is good for business.
- Contrary to some high-powered social media whining, there is no basis for any argument and no record, in any case, for any argument based on the 2020 Canada-USA “CUSMA” agreement.
- If Blacklock’s (“BR”) is even thinking of an appeal, it may first wish to consider that its likely lack of success will dramatically reinforce this decision. All the more so if it gets to the SCC. But let Blacklock’s appeal – it will be a “Go ahead, make my day” moment for me and many other observers and potential interveners.
- The likelihood of a legislative intervention on this issue and in response to this decision is close to absolute zero.
- Congratulations to Alexander Gay for the Attorney General of Canada (“AGC”) and James Plotkin (recently made partner of Gowlings) for CIPPIC who both did superb work.
