The Great Bill C-18 Constitutional Gamble and “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo”

Bill C-18
(the so-called “Online News Act”), which is often referred to as the “link tax”
bill, is very likely unconstitutional. There's been an excellent analysis of
several reasons why this is
the case by Konrad von Finckenstein and Phillip Palmer,
whose joint and several expertise is quite formidable.
These learned authors mention copyright
and seem to acknowledge a possible connection to copyright – but I would go
farther and add one more potentially final nail to the C-18 constitutional
coffin. This involves copyright law. I would contend that there is and cannot
be any possible connection to copyright law. The bill has a few references to
copyright that are either ill-conceived or perhaps included as Machiavellian
tethers to support some sort of connection to constitutional mooring. Absent
any valid connection to copyright law, where is the federal jurisdiction to be
found?
In
Canada there is no copyright in a “title” or headline as such or a short
snippet not comprising a “substantial part” of the article. Thus, the issue of
fair dealing doesn’t even arise & the reference to the Copyright Act is a
constitutional red herring.
Also,
a hyperlink by itself is not “publication”. It’s just a modern and more
convenient form of the traditional footnote. It is the fundamental raison
d'être of the internet.
One of my very favorite copyright cases
of all time is that of Francis, Day & Hunter Ltd. v. Twentieth
Century Fox Corp. Ltd. et al., 1939 CanLII
276 (UK JCPC), a Privy Council decision from the legendary Lord
Wright that involved alleged copyright
infringement in Canada. In a nutshell, the case involved a movie entitled “The Man
Who Broke The Bank At Monte Carlo” and a song written earlier with the same
title. Other than the title, there was nothing in common between the two works.
The Privy Council held that there cannot be copyright in a title because it is
not a sufficiently substantial work of authorship.
The Privy Council also indicated that:
In this
connection regard must be had to s. 3 of the Act of 1921 which defines copyright as the "right
to produce or reproduce the work or any substantial part thereof." The definition (v) does not, in
their Lordships' judgment, mean that the title of a work is to be deemed to be
a separate and independent "work." Work is to include "the title
thereof," that is to say, the title is to be treated as part of the work,
provided that it is original and distinctive whatever these words may connote.
When that definition is read with s. 3, the result is that to copy the title
constitutes infringement only when what is copied is a substantial part of the
work. This view would agree in effect with what was said by Jessel
M.R. in Dick v. Yates (supra) in the words quoted above and would apply to a
case such as a title covering a whole page of original matter, or something of
that nature, but would not justify such a wide extension of copyright as the
appellant company has contended for, or the holding of McEvoy J. on this point.
It is said that so to construe the definition is to treat it as adding nothing
to the law. But the definition may have been inserted to settle doubts and to
avoid it being said that in no circumstances could a title receive protection.
In any event their Lordships do not think that the new definition (y) entitles
the appellants to succeed in this case.
(at p. 359 of report)
(highlight and underline added)
Thus, any reliance on the notion that Google,
or other Digital News Intermediaries (“DNIs”), are infringing copyright by
reproducing the title (i.e. headline) of an article is ridiculous. The “Monte
Carlo” decision is just as relevant to Canadian law today as it was 84 years
ago.
Even the inclusion of a one or two sentence “snippet” from an
article would presumably not entail application of the Copyright Act
because it would likely not be a “substantial part” of the article and would
thus not even need justification as fair dealing – which only is necessary if a
“substantial part” is reproduced. Google News simply does not reproduce whole
articles or substantial parts thereof. It long ago stopped providing even
“snippets” and now just provides headlines.
Thus, the references in sections 23 to
26 to copyright are simply a red herring. The reference to the Copyright Board
about a possible tariff is simply beyond absurd. Given the Boards historical inability
to deal correctly with much simpler and more lucid legislative provisions, and
its record of taking many years to decide cases and inevitably then retroactively
and often wrongly, the notion of a Copyright Board “tariff” dealing with
headlines of news articles is simply cringeworthy.
And, of course, links are no more than a
modern and more convenient form of classical footnotes. The act of linking to
an article without more is simply not “publication” and would threaten the
viability of the internet, as the SCC ruled a long time ago in Crookes v. Newton 2011 SCC 47 (CanLII), [2011] 3 SCR 269:
[36] The Internet cannot, in short, provide access to
information without hyperlinks. Limiting their usefulness by subjecting
them to the traditional publication rule would have the effect of seriously
restricting the flow of information and, as a result, freedom of
expression. The
potential “chill” in how the Internet functions could be devastating, since
primary article authors would unlikely want to risk liability for linking to
another article over whose changeable content they have no control. Given
the core significance of the role of hyperlinking to the Internet, we risk
impairing its whole functioning. Strict application of the
publication rule in these circumstances would be like trying to fit a square
archaic peg into the hexagonal hole of modernity.
(highlight
and emphasis added)
The only reason to include the references
to copyright in Bill C-18 was presumably to somehow tenuously tether it to a
constitutional lynch pin. I would be dismayed if government officials were
unaware of this fictitious foundation. Apparently, however, they are doing what
officials tend to do – which is to try to rescue their Minister’s misguided and
politically based missions and to get them across the finish line through
Parliament.
If this should happen with Bill C-18,
one hopes that Google would challenge it in the courts. However, Google’s
policy strategies have become increasingly opaque in recent years. Moreover,
its litigation strategy that effectively snatched defeat from the jaws of
victory in the SCC in the 2017 in Equustek decision case was and remains very puzzling.
See Google
Inc. v. Equustek, 2017 SCC 34. Hopefully,
Google will handle this and other possible constitutional issue issues, such as
of whether it operates "a search engine or social media service, that is
subject to the legislative authority of Parliament", more effectively than
it dealt with the Equustek case in the SCC.
Although I am “not practicing law”
these days, I would be willing to elaborate on the above in the Senate hearings
as a policy provocateur if asked.
