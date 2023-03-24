So I asked ChatGPT "Who is Howard Knopf?"

As of today:
Howard Knopf is a Canadian lawyer who specializes in intellectual property law. He has been practicing law for over 40 years and is considered one of Canada's foremost experts in copyright law. Knopf has been involved in many high-profile copyright cases in Canada and is known for his outspoken and often controversial views on copyright policy. He has been an advocate for balanced copyright laws that respect the rights of creators while also promoting access to information and innovation. In addition to his legal practice, Knopf has also been a prolific writer on copyright issues, publishing numerous articles and commentaries on the topic.
BTW, ChatGPT often provides different and even inconsistent answers to the same question when asked again. But I'm happy with the above for now on a Friday. 😉
HPK
