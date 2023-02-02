I asked ChatGPT on February 2 , 2023: "who is the most successful copyright litigator in Canada?"
It is difficult to determine the most successful copyright litigator in Canada as success in litigation can be measured in various ways such as the number of cases won, the impact of the cases, the size of settlements, and more. Additionally, the legal industry is constantly evolving, and new players may emerge. As of my training data cut-off in 2021, some of the well-known copyright litigators in Canada include Barry Sookman, Tamir Israel, and Howard Knopf.
Note - I asked the question several times and sometimes got non-answers or somewhat non-sensical answers....But the above was the first and most interesting....😉
Maybe ChatGPT is emulating human intelligence by being somewhat inconsistent and even illogical at times...
HPK
No comments:
Post a Comment