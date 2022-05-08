WIPO Broadcasting Treaty: Could - or Should - Canada Make a Difference?

The idea of a Broadcasting Treaty has been kicking around at WIPO for almost 25 years. I have frankly always regarded it as a solution in search of a problem. As always, my views here are purely personal.
The 42nd (yes – forty
second) Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (“SCCR”) meeting is about to take
place in Geneva from May 9-13, 2022. The eminent authority Bernt Hugenholtz
aptly calls this “Groundhog Day in Geneva” in a paper that is a must read.
The architecture of broadcasting,
transmission, retransmission, and just about everything concerning the internet itself has changed in
countless ways since 1996.
Yes – there has been some “piracy”
since then, depending upon how “piracy” is defined by increasingly aggressive
copyright litigants and increasingly receptive maximalist courts. But there has
been no crisis. Broadcasters, transmitters, retransmitters, content owners and
various intermediaries are doing better than ever, and vertical and horizontal
integration continue to converge power in the hands of fewer and fewer and ever
more internally conflicted entities. None of these converged powers any longer
are remotely proxies for the interests of educators, scholars, students,
libraries and billions of consumers who are paying more, getting less, and
seeing increasing government control over all of this.
Here is the latest draft text of the
proposed treaty.
It appears that the Canadian delegation attending in Geneva
next week will be:
CANADA
Owen RIPLEY (Mr.), Associate Assistant Deputy
Minister, Department of Canadian Heritage, Gatineau
Samuel GENEROUX (Mr.), Senior Policy Analyst,
International Copyright, Canadian Heritage, Gatineau
Jamie ORR (Ms.), Policy Analyst, Canadian Heritage,
Ottawa
It is understood. but not readily understandable, that the Innovation, Sciences & Economic Development department (formerly Industry and formerly Consumer & Corporate Affairs) (“ISED”) will be involved only virtually. The absence of ISED from personal attendance at an important meeting at WIPO is extraordinary. For decades, ISED had the lead role in international relations. Once upon a time, for several years, I was the “head of delegation” at such WIPO meetings on behalf of the then Consumer & Corporate Affairs Department, as it was called before its rebranding as ISED. However, ISED now seems sadly to be Missing In Action (“MIA”) in all matters related to copyright, the internet, broadcasting, communications, etc. The Ministers of both ISED and Heritage are both Francophones from Quebec, a “civiliste” Canadian province with varying degrees of nationalist ambitions and separatist tendencies over the years and excessive political influence and where copyright and culture have usually been conflated, elevated and confused well beyond the norms of the common law canon.
One is hearing from various sources
that Owen Ripley, who has had a
remarkably rapid series of promotions at Canadian Heritage despite some controversy, after which he was actually futher promoted, for
being too “chummy” with industry, is being touted by
Canada to be the next Chair of the SCCR. This could in turn lead to even
greater things – as the current DG of WIPO, Darren Tang can attest. He was chair of the SCCR just prior to his appointment as top official
at WIPO.
Mr. Ripley, who was called to the bar
only 12 years ago, has been extensively lobbied by “maximalists”, He had
presumably had a leading role in the very controversial recent Canadian Bills
C-11 (regulating the internet as broadcasting), C-18 (taxing Google etc. for
linking to new media), the forthcoming Online Harms initiative and the
inclusion in the recent 2022 Federal
Budget of:
- Terms extension of 20
years with no provision for a mitigating registration system, notwithstanding
suggestions by former US Register of Copyright Maria Pallante (always a
champion of publishers and content owners) and Canada’s current Minister of
Justice, David Lametti, PC., MP, when he was a copyright law professor at one
of Canada’s leading law schools
- Potentially disastrous
references to forthcoming legislation that could:
o Eliminate “education” as a fair dealing purpose – notwithstanding that teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use) has been hardwired into the US Copyright Act since 1976 https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107
o Undo
the Supreme Court of Canada’s two decisions declaring that Copyright Board
tariffs are not mandatory for users – notwithstanding that there are no
“mandatory” tariffs or anything remotely equivalent in the USA.
Needless to say, none of this belongs
in a “Budget” package – let alone legislation – where it will receive virtually
no parliamentary scrutiny. Moreover, the current minority Liberal Government
has been immunized from criticism by what is effectively a coalition without
benefits with the second so-called opposition party and the lack of any
adequate current or likely leadership from the main opposition party.
Bottom line
The maximalist agenda is thriving in
Canada. I can frankly not remember any batch of such extreme and unwise bills
and policies in my four decades of
involvement or historically at any time before.
If Mr. Ripley becomes the Chair of the
SCCR, which obviously would be with blessing of the Canadian government, one
can be assured that he would very competently and quickly promote a very
maximalist “Broadcasting Organizations Treaty”. This would be welcomed by broadcasters
(whatever that term means anymore), content owners, intermediaries and other
corporate interests. Not so much by users everywhere. It will be very
interesting to see how the developing countries - who are in the majority at
WIPO - line up on this.
HPK
