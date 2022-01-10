Tanya Woods v. University of Ottawa – Later Developments Following the Chet Baker Pending Lists Class Action

I have not blogged about the Chet Baker Pending Lists class action for a long time. Here’s what I wrote on my blog in 2012. I noted potential financial implications for CIPPIC (the legal clinic at University of Ottawa) (“U of O”), and its then lawyers and students, including Ms. Tanya Woods:
Here’s the
judgment of the 2011 Ontario Superior Court:
“approving the fees of Class Counsel in the amount of $6,250,000
plus taxes and directing that such amount be paid out of the Settlement Trust”:
Baker (Estate) v. Sony BMG Music (Canada) Inc., 2011 ONSC 7105
(CanLII), <https://canlii.ca/t/fr2dn>
I had also written
about this case in 2011.
Here are some later
developments regarding Ms. Woods’ subsequent litigation against the University
of Ottawa:
- Woods Statement of Claim
- University of Ottawa Statement of Defence
- Trial judgment in Woods et. al. v. University of Ottawa, 2021 ONSC 5720 (CanLII), <https://canlii.ca/t/jhz3s> awarding Ms. Woods $328,296.82.
Ms. Woods has
filed a Notice of Appeal. The
appeal has not yet been “perfected” - so it will be a while before we see the
factums.
The
most recent development is the costs
decision of January 5, 2022 “awarding no costs”.
