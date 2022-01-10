Monday, January 10, 2022

Tanya Woods v. University of Ottawa – Later Developments Following the Chet Baker Pending Lists Class Action

 I have not blogged about the Chet Baker Pending Lists class action for a long time. Here’s what I wrote on my blog in 2012. I noted potential financial implications for CIPPIC  (the legal clinic at University of Ottawa) (“U of O”), and its then lawyers and students, including Ms. Tanya Woods:

Here’s the judgment of the 2011 Ontario Superior Court:

approving the fees of Class Counsel in the amount of $6,250,000 plus taxes and directing that such amount be paid out of the Settlement Trust”:

Baker (Estate) v. Sony BMG Music (Canada) Inc., 2011 ONSC 7105 (CanLII), <https://canlii.ca/t/fr2dn>

I had also written about this case in 2011.

Here are some later developments regarding Ms. Woods’ subsequent litigation against the University of Ottawa:

Ms. Woods has filed a Notice of Appeal. The appeal has not yet been “perfected” - so it will be a while before we see the factums.

The most recent development is the costs decision of January 5, 2022 “awarding no costs”.

 I will post further developments when available.

 HPK

