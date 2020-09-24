Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Outpost - Mass Copyright Litigation

 

Another instalment in the mass litigation litany from the Aird and Berlis firm has now been released involving The Outpost - a 2020 picture.

There are 841 "Doe" defendants. See attached Statement of Claim.

