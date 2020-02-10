Two New Mass Copyright Lawsuits – Rambo: Last Blood & Angel Has Fallen

Here two more mass copyright lawsuits involving films in Canada:
- Action T-196-20 involves RAMBO: LAST BLOOD. There are 1,218 John Doe defendants.
- Action T-198-20 involves ANGEL HAS FALLEN. There are 2,130 John Doe defendants.
Both actions are from the usual law firm – Aird and Berlis, LLP.
Presumably, “Norwich Orders” will be sought in both cases for the internet service providers (“ISPs”) to disclose the actual names and addresses behind the IP addresses.
It will be interesting to see if any of the ISPs will step up to the plate to determine if the Norwich Orders are indeed justified and, if appropriate, to stand up for the privacy interests and rights of their subscribers.
HPK
