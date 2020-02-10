Monday, February 10, 2020

Two New Mass Copyright Lawsuits – Rambo: Last Blood & Angel Has Fallen








Here two more mass copyright lawsuits involving films in Canada:
Both actions are from the usual law firm – Aird and Berlis, LLP.

Presumably, “Norwich Orders” will be sought in both cases for the internet service providers (“ISPs”) to disclose the actual names and addresses behind the IP addresses.

It will be interesting to see if any of the ISPs will step up to the plate to determine if the Norwich Orders are indeed justified and, if appropriate, to stand up for the privacy interests and rights of their subscribers.

HPK



