Thursday, September 19, 2019

Voltage v. Salna & ~55,000 – the “Reverse Class Action”


The long delayed certification motion for the reverse class is scheduled for Monday, September 23rd   and 24th , 2019. The key documents for this motion have only very recently been filed – and more may yet appear.

Here are:
All I will say at this time is that there is no precedent in the Federal Court for a “reverse class action” of this nature. It involves allegations of copyright infringement against ~55,000 or so defendants – presumably all but three of whom are unaware at this time of this proceeding.

This is worth attending for those in Toronto. It will presumably start at 9:30 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Federal Court at 180 Queen St. W. – just west of University Ave.

Media, professors, law students and lawyers whose schedule permits should attend.

And report, blog and tweet as appropriate.

HPK
