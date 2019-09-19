Voltage v. Salna & ~55,000 – the “Reverse Class Action”

The long delayed certification motion for the reverse class is scheduled for Monday, September 23rd and 24th , 2019. The key documents for this motion have only very recently been filed – and more may yet appear.
Here are:
- Voltage’s Motion Record
- Salna’s et al (Representative Defendants’) Memorandum
- CIPPIC’s Intervener Memorandum
This is worth attending for those in Toronto. It will presumably start at 9:30 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Federal Court at 180 Queen St. W. – just west of University Ave.
Media, professors, law students and lawyers whose schedule permits should attend.
And report, blog and tweet as appropriate.
HPK
