The Government’s Review of the Copyright Act and the Copyright Board – What’s at Stake? ALSO Presentation May 5 2018

I had the pleasure of speaking at the conclusion of the above event by a worthy origination - Artists’ Legal Services Ottawa (ALSO) - while the audience listened politely and was contemplating the outdoor patio reception across the street on one of the first nice days of spring.
It was good to see some old colleagues and meet some new ones.
I spoke about "The Government’s Review of the Copyright Act and the Copyright Board – What’s at Stake?"
Here are my slides from May 5, 2018.
