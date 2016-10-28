Friday, October 28, 2016

Senate Banking, Trade and Commerce Committee hearings November 2 and 3, 2016 re Canada’s Copyright Board

Here is the witness list for the Senate Banking, Trade and Commerce Committee hearings next Wednesday and Thursday, November2 and 3 re Canada’s Copyright Board

 The stated purpose of the hearings is to “Study, and make recommendations on, the operation and practices of the Copyright Board of Canada”. 

 The hearings will be webcast. They will take place at Room 9, Victoria Building 140 Wellington Street, Ottawa. 

 Here is the schedule and witness list:

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

4:15 PM
Televised live on PTN
Link to ParlVu for this meetingVideo Webcast

Agenda
Study, and make recommendations on, the operation and practices of the Copyright Board of Canada
Witnesses

Panel 1 (4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.)
Society for Reproduction Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers in Canada

-Martin Lavallée, Legal Counsel, Director, Licensing and Legal Affairs
Google Canada

-Jason J. Kee, Public Policy and Government Relations Counsel
Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency

-Caroline Rioux, President
Access Copyright

-Erin Finlay, Director, Legal and Government Relations, General Counsel

Panel 2 (5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.)
Music Canada

-Graham Henderson, President and CEO
Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada

-Gilles Daigle, General Counsel, Legal Services
Canadian Music Publishers Association

-Margaret McGuffin, Executive Director
Re:Sound Music Licensing Company

-Ian MacKay, President
Thursday, November 3, 2016

10:30 AM
Videoconference
Televised live on PTN
Link to ParlVu for this meetingVideo Webcast

Agenda
Study, and make recommendations on, the operation and practices of the Copyright Board of Canada
Witnesses

Panel 1 (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)
Copyright Board of Canada

-Claude Majeau, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

-Gilles McDougall, Secretary General

Panel 2 (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
As individuals

-Michael A. Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law , University of Ottawa - Faculty of Law

-Paul Daly, Senior Lecturer in Public Law, University of Cambridge and the Derek Bowett Fellow in Law, Queens' College, Cambridge (by video conference)

-Ariel Katz, Associate Professor, Innovation Chair—Electronic Commerce, University of Toronto - Faculty of Law

-Jeremy de Beer, Full Professor, University of Ottawa - Faculty of Law

-Dan Glover Barry Sookman, Partner, Technology, McCarthy Tétrault

-Howard P. Knopf, Counsel, Macera & Jarzyna LLP/Moffat & Co Patent & TM Agents

