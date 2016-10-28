Senate Banking, Trade and Commerce Committee hearings November 2 and 3, 2016 re Canada’s Copyright Board

Here is the witness list for the Senate
Banking, Trade and Commerce Committee hearings next Wednesday and Thursday, November2 and 3 re Canada’s Copyright Board.
The stated purpose of the hearings is to “Study,
and make recommendations on, the operation and practices of the Copyright Board
of Canada”.
The hearings will be webcast. They will take place at Room 9, Victoria Building 140 Wellington Street,
Ottawa.
Here is the schedule and witness list:
Wednesday,
November 2, 2016
4:15 PM
Televised live on PTN
|
|
Agenda
Study, and make
recommendations on, the operation and practices of the Copyright Board of
Canada
|
Witnesses
Panel 1 (4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.)
|
Society
for Reproduction Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers in Canada
|
-Martin Lavallée, Legal Counsel, Director, Licensing and Legal
Affairs
|
Google
Canada
|
-Jason J. Kee, Public Policy and Government Relations Counsel
|
Canadian
Musical Reproduction Rights Agency
|
-Caroline Rioux, President
|
Access
Copyright
|
-Erin Finlay, Director, Legal and Government Relations, General
Counsel
|
|
Panel 2 (5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.)
|
Music
Canada
|
-Graham Henderson, President and CEO
|
Society
of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada
|
-Gilles Daigle, General Counsel, Legal Services
|
Canadian
Music Publishers Association
|
-Margaret McGuffin, Executive Director
|
Re:Sound
Music Licensing Company
|
-Ian MacKay, President
Thursday,
November 3, 2016
10:30 AM
Videoconference
Televised live on PTN
|
|
Agenda
Study, and
make recommendations on, the operation and practices of the Copyright Board
of Canada
|
Witnesses
Panel 1 (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)
|
Copyright
Board of Canada
|
-Claude Majeau, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
-Gilles McDougall, Secretary General
|
|
Panel 2 (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
|
As
individuals
|
-Michael A. Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet and
E-commerce Law , University of Ottawa - Faculty of Law
|
-Paul Daly, Senior Lecturer in Public Law, University of
Cambridge and the Derek Bowett Fellow in Law, Queens' College, Cambridge
(by video conference)
|
-Ariel Katz, Associate Professor, Innovation Chair—Electronic
Commerce, University of Toronto - Faculty of Law
|
-Jeremy de Beer, Full Professor, University of Ottawa - Faculty
of Law
|
-Dan Glover
Barry Sookman, Partner, Technology, McCarthy Tétrault
|
-Howard P. Knopf, Counsel, Macera & Jarzyna LLP/Moffat &
Co Patent & TM Agents
|
HPK
No comments:
Post a Comment