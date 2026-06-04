Canada’s AI Supposed Strategy

Here’s the picture version:
Here’s the full text version – apparently not available as a
PDF or Word document.
https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/canadas-national-artificial-intelligence-strategy-ai-all
A quick look indicates:
- No definition of what “sovereign” or “sovereignty” means either technically or legally in the context of the internet, which those of us of a certain age will remember was built on the notion that “Information wants to be free”
- The word “compute” is now, according to the Canadian government, a noun
- There is no mention of the elephant in the AI room, namely copyright. Current litigation in Canada and elsewhere has the potential to severely compromise and even cripple the utility and potential of AI
- Canada’s government will do what it usually does best – throw hundreds of millions and now likely billions up into the air – and now into the cloud. This will keep lots of lawyers, lobbyists, telcos, and consultants happy for a while. Then what?
HPK
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